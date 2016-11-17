5 Amazing Champagne Escapes to Visit Now

From a treetop champagne bar to the skies above Japan, here are some of the world’s most unexpected spots for your next sip.

Ray Isle
November 17, 2016

1. Outside

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa Champagne Lounge. Sip Champagne under  a 200-year-old oak tree, beneath dozens of handmade wrought-iron lanterns created by Paul Ferrante, at this Southern California spa and resortojairesort.com. 

2. Underground

Riddling Widow. This sexy subterranean spot in New York City’s West Village is devoted to Champagne. riddlingwidow.com. 

3. On a Plane

Japan Airlines. Enjoying free glasses of $400-a-bottle fizz (Champagne Salon’s 2004 Blanc  de Blancs) with views of Mount Fuji puts this first-class experience on our bucket list. jal.com. 

4. In a Tree

Perching Bar. After zip-lining in the surrounding adventure park in Verzy, France, climb up to this treetop Champagne bar for a glass of local bubbles. perchingbar.eu. 

5. In a Warehouse

Ambonnay. Owner/wine director David Speer runs one of the best Champagne bars in the US—with more than 100 bottles on the list and an often-changing selection  by the glass—in an old cereal  mill in Portland, Oregon’s east-side industrial district. We can’t get enough of this high-low pairing. ambonnaybar.com.

