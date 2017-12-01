Sparkling Wines That Make Perfect Holiday Gifts

The holiday season is a time to indulge and give the gift of indulgence. That’s why sparkling wines, whether Cava or Prosecco or Champagne, feel so perfect for the holidays, because they are meant to be shared and enjoyed in a festive atmosphere, ideally with some little, fried bites. Whether you’re bringing a bottle to a party or leaving one under the tree, a bottle of bubbles is a gift that will please even the hardest-to-shop-for curmudgeon. Plus, the elegant, colorful and a touch metallic labeling of these bottles make them look like presents before you even wrap them. Here are some of the prettiest bottles of bubbly you can give—plus they taste lovely, to boot. —Maria Yagoda

Chandon California Winter Collection, Brut

Designed by Rebecca Minkoff, the stylish, geometrically patterned bottle makes the perfect gift to bring to a holiday party.

Limited Edition 2017 Chandon California Winter Collection, Brut, $26 at chandon.com

Graham Beck Brut Methode Cap Classique

A blend of 54% Chardonnay and 47% Pinot Noir, the bright wine from South Africa is a less expensive—but equally festive—alternative to Champagne.

Graham Beck Brut Methode Cap Classique, $18 at wine.com

William Chris Pétillant Naturel Rosé

This crisp (and satisfyingly pink) Pét-Nat is made with all Texas grapes, an effort from the family-run vineyard to help support Texas farmers, which directly benefits Texas’ agriculture industry.

2016 William Chris Péttilant Naturel Rosé, $25 at williamchriswines.com

Bollinger Brut Special Cuvée

Give this stunning bottle to the person in your life who likes to cook—the wine pairs perfectly with fish, seafood and basically all the foods you would want to eat at a party.

Bollinger Brut Special Cuvée, $60 at wine.com

Wölffer Noblesse Oblige Extra Brut Sparkling Rosé 2014

The classic sparkling rosé from the Hamptons, which comes in one of the sleekest, loveliest bottles, is sure to be a crowd-pleasing offering.

Wölffer Noblesse Oblige Extra Brut Sparkling Rosé 2014, $33 at wine.com

Marqués de Gelida Mimi Reserva

All-to-often overlooked during Champagne-dominated festivitites, Cava is a worthy competitor—and this one from the Pendes region of Spain comes in a bottle as bright as its flavor.

Marqués de Gelida Cava Mim Natura Brut Reserva, $18 at wine.com

Mionetto Cuvee Sergio Prosecco

Don’t let the moody black bottle fool you—this cuvée is lively as can be.

Mionetto Cuvée Sergio Prosecco, $19 at wine.com

Schramsberg Brut Rosé 2014

We couldn’t think of a prettier-looking sparkling rosé, and this choice from the North Coast of California is one of the nicest sparkling wines in the state.

Schramsberg Brut Rosé 2014, $37 at wine.com

2014 Art of Sparkling Vintage Brut

The funky labels on these three bottles, sold as a set, are the coolest of the bunch—they’re designed by scholarship recipients from the Pacific Northwest College of Art.

2014 Art of Sparkling Vintage Brut 3-Bottle Gift Set, $100 at argylewinery.com

Champagne Jacquart Blanc de Blancs 2006

This lovely bottle, from one of the leaders in Champagne, makes a brilliant cheese plate companion.

Champagne Jacquart Blanc de Blancs 2006, $60 at wine.com

Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Heredad Cava

The rich, limited-edition Cava comes in a hand-blown bottle adorned with a crest of the Segura Viudas family.

Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Heredad Cava, $23.99 at wine.com

Bollinger Limited Edition Brut Rosé in Metal Gift Box 2006

This one’s a little bit of a splurge, but damn, the packaging is just so delightfully glamorous.

Bollinger Limited Edition Brut Rosé in Metal Gift Box 2006 , $150 at wine.com

