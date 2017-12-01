Sparkling Wines That Make Perfect Holiday Gifts

The holiday season is a time to indulge and give the gift of indulgence. That’s why sparkling wines, whether Cava or Prosecco or Champagne, feel so perfect for the holidays, because they are meant to be shared and enjoyed in a festive atmosphere, ideally with some little, fried bites. Whether you’re bringing a bottle to a party or leaving one under the tree, a bottle of bubbles is a gift that will please even the hardest-to-shop-for curmudgeon. Plus, the elegant, colorful and a touch metallic labeling of these bottles make them look like presents before you even wrap them. Here are some of the prettiest bottles of bubbly you can give—plus they taste lovely, to boot. —Maria Yagoda