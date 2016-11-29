How to Keep Champagne Fizzy

There’s nothing more frustrating than flat Champagne. But once the cork is out, what’s the best way to keep things effervescent? We put three methods to the test.

1. Put a silver spoon in the neck of the bottle.

Tradition has it that you can preserve Champagne this way. Our test showed that it doesn’t make a difference in the slightest.

2. Decant the champagne.

Though the screw-on cap definitely helps preserve the bubbles, pouring the Champagne from one bottle to another kills a lot of the effervescence right at the start.

3. Use a champagne stopper.

These closures clamp onto the top of a Champagne bottle to keep the fizz in. Short story: They work. Of the dozens of different brands for sale, we found the Rabbit Wine & Champagne Sealer to be particularly effective.