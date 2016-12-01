3 Great Gifts for Champagne Obsessives

When it comes to gifts for fizz fanatics, why not think outside the bottle? Here, the best of the season.
A book to covet
David White’s new But First, Champagne is a comprehensive, smartly written guide to the world’s greatest sparkling wine, with in-depth profiles of every major house and independent grower. $30; amazon.com.
A designer saber
Whacking the top off a Champagne bottle with a sword always impresses (at least if you do it right—check out our how-to video). This sleek, mirror-finished blade will only add to the drama of the moment. $200; georgjensen.com.
The ultimate champagne preserver
Top sommeliers swear by the Perlage system, a dome-like container that keeps opened Champagne in a pressurized CO2-filled environment and full of fizz for over a week. Now home connoisseurs can try it, too. $200; perlagesystems.com.