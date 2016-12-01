3 Great Gifts for Champagne Obsessives

A book to covet

David White’s new But First, Champagne is a comprehensive, smartly written guide to the world’s greatest sparkling wine, with in-depth profiles of every major house and independent grower. $30; amazon.com.

A designer saber

Whacking the top off a Champagne bottle with a sword always impresses (at least if you do it right—check out our how-to video). This sleek, mirror-finished blade will only add to the drama of the moment. $200; georgjensen.com.

The ultimate champagne preserver

Top sommeliers swear by the Perlage system, a dome-like container that keeps opened Champagne in a pressurized CO2-filled environment and full of fizz for over a week. Now home connoisseurs can try it, too. $200; perlagesystems.com.