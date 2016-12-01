3 Great Gifts for Champagne Obsessives

Courtesy of Georg Jensen

When it comes to gifts for fizz fanatics, why not think outside the bottle? Here, the best of the season.

Ray Isle
December 01, 2016

A book to covet

David White’s new But First, Champagne is  a comprehensive, smartly written guide to the world’s greatest sparkling wine, with in-depth profiles of every major house and independent grower. $30; amazon.com. 

A designer saber

Whacking the top off  a Champagne bottle with a sword always impresses (at least if you do it right—check out our how-to video). This sleek, mirror-finished blade  will only add to the drama of the moment. $200; georgjensen.com. 

The ultimate champagne preserver

Top sommeliers swear by the Perlage system, a dome-like container that keeps opened Champagne in a pressurized CO2-filled environment and full  of fizz for over a week. Now home connoisseurs can try it, too. $200; perlagesystems.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up