11 Great Gifts for Champagne Aficionados

Champagne and sparkling wines are perfect for special occasions, and we all have someone in our lives who will choose a glass of champagne over anything else on the wine list. For those bubbly enthusiasts (and even occasional sippers) we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts and accessories for popping, drinking and enjoying champagne. Read on for some of the best champagne gifts.

Double Wall Ice Bucket

Keep ice nearby or the bottle chilled while you sip with a great stainless steel ice bucket. You’ll use this piece more than you realize, and any wine drinker would benefit from it as a gift.

Thirstystone Champagne Gold Faceted Double Wall Ice Bucket, $56 at macys.com

Champagne Stopper

Protect the bubbles in champagne, cava and prosecco with a great bottle stopper meant for sealing standard champagne bottles. This one comes in black, silver or rose gold.

Viski Summit Champagne Stopper, $11 at amazon.com

Champagne Saber

Celebrate with everyone’s favorite party trick to watch: sabering champagne bottles. This blade is perfectly balanced can comes with a lifetime guarantee. Remember to always practice “sabrage” with caution.

Resafy Champagne Saber, $60 at amazon.com

Champagne Beverage Holder

If you’re looking for a centerpiece for the holidays or any other festive occasion, this stainless steel container is the way to go. It has plenty of space for multiple bottles, so you won’t need to resort to the old “sad cooler on the floor” move.

Monique Lhuillier Champagne Beverage Holder, $129 at potterybarn.com

Vintage Champagne

A true Champagne enthusiast deserves the real deal. A vintage sparkling wine like Dom Perignon fits the bill, and this is one of the best years out there.

Dom Perignon with Gift Box 2008, $200 at wine.com

Champagne Tool Set

A great gift set for bubbly drinkers with champagne pliers meant for twisting off corks, and a sealer to recap the unfinished bottle and keep the drink fresh for days. To top it off, it comes in a champagne finish too.

Rabbit Velvet Champagne Set, $30 at williams-sonoma.com

Crystal Champagne Flutes

This is the most timeless gift, meant for special occasions and to hand down as heirlooms. Waterford crystal comes with an esteemed reputation and each flute has a unique pattern. Get the full set of six, or go with two for a great wedding gift.

Waterford Connoisseur Heritage Champagne Flutes, Set of 6, $350 at bloomingdales.com

Waterford Lismore Toasting Flute, Pair, $150 at bloomingdales.com

Trendy Champagne Flutes

This set from Anthropologie is classy and festive without feeling stuffy. The hand-blown glass with gold accents will glam up any table or cocktail party setting.

Rochelle Flutes, Set of 4, $44 at anthropologie.com

Champagne Coupe

If you’re looking for more of a Gatsby style when it comes to champagne sipping, coupes are a great option that work for cocktails as well.

Schott Zwiesel Cocktail Coupe, Set of 6, $42 at potterybarn.com

Insulated Champagne Flute

Whether it’s for sipping champagne on the patio or having mimosas on the beach, this triple insulated cup will keep things chilled and your bubbles intact.

BrüMate 12oz Insulated Champagne Flute With Flip-Top Lid, $23 at amazon.com

Lenox Glass Flutes

If you want something in between a crystal glassware and plastic tumblers, Lenox has quality glasses with a classic look that fits any kitchen style.

Lenox Tuscany Classics Champagne Flutes, Buy 4, Get 6, $40 at amazon.com