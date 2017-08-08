10 Essential California Wines for $20 or Less

We tasted our way through cases of wine to find you these affordable California bottles that are perfect for every day.—Ray Isle
Bogle, a Petite Sirah specialist, has mastered the trick of expressing
the variety’s intense blueberry fruit without making it dense or heavy.
Cline’s wealth of old-vine plots throughout the Lodi region means they can sell this robust, spicy
wine for far less than it deserves.
Year in and year out, this is one of California’s top white values. It
tingles on the tongue, with vibrant mandarin orange and melon flavors.
Most bargain Sauvignon offers in-your-face citrus flavor and
little else. This one is flinty and savory, with a subtle lemon oil note.
An oddball blend of grapes (Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, Verdelho and Vermentino) comes together in this exotically floral, spicy, melony white.
Mango and citrus fruit shade
into stony notes in this terrific Chardonnay from Pinot Noir specialists Bob and Jim Varner.
If you want a Napa red that will fool guests into thinking it costs at least twice the price, this plush Merlot-Cabernet blend is one to seek out.
Cooling coastal winds in the Edna Valley help keep the black cherry flavors of this Pinot taut and lively;
a hint of oaky spice adds complexity.
A white with the rich appeal of classic California Chardonnay, but without the buttery notes. Instead, it’s just lovely, straight-up peach-citrus fruit.
Unbeatable for the price, this sleek quince-scented white, enriched
by a faint brown-butter note, could pass for a good village Meursault.
