10 Essential California Wines for $20 or Less

We tasted our way through cases of wine to find you these affordable California bottles that are perfect for every day.—Ray Isle

1 of 10 © Bogle Vineyards

2014 Bogle Petite Sirah ($11) 

Bogle, a Petite Sirah specialist, has mastered the trick of expressing  the variety’s intense blueberry fruit without making it dense or heavy.  Buy from wine.com

2 of 10 © Cline Cellars

2014 Cline Lodi Zinfandel ($11)

Cline’s wealth of old-vine plots throughout the Lodi region means they can sell this robust, spicy  wine for far less than it deserves.  Buy from wine.com

3 of 10 © Pine Ridge Vineyards

2015 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc  + Viognier ($13) 

Year in and year out, this is one of California’s top white values. It  tingles on the tongue, with vibrant mandarin orange and melon flavors.Buy from wine.com

4 of 10 © Brander Wines

2016 Brander Los Olivos District Sauvignon Blanc ($16) 

Most bargain Sauvignon offers in-your-face citrus flavor and  little else. This one is flinty and savory, with a subtle lemon oil note. 

5 of 10 © Vina Robles

2015 Vina Robles White4 ($16) 

An oddball blend of grapes (Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, Verdelho and Vermentino) comes together in this exotically floral, spicy, melony white.

6 of 10 © Varner Wine

2014 Foxglove Chardonnay ($17) 

Mango and citrus fruit shade  into stony notes in this terrific Chardonnay from Pinot Noir specialists Bob and Jim Varner. 

7 of 10 © Cameron Hughes Wine

2013 Cameron Hughes Lot 484 Napa Valley Meritage ($19) 

If you want a Napa red that will fool guests into thinking it costs at least twice the price, this plush Merlot-Cabernet blend is one to seek out.  

8 of 10 © Fossil Point Wines

2015 Fossil Point Pinot Noir ($17) 

Cooling coastal winds in the Edna Valley help keep the black cherry flavors of this Pinot taut and lively;  a hint of oaky spice adds complexity.  Buy from wine.com

9 of 10 © Cambria Wines

2014 Cambria Tepusquet Vineyard Viognier ($20) 

A white with the rich appeal of classic California Chardonnay, but without the buttery notes. Instead, it’s just lovely, straight-up peach-citrus fruit. 

10 of 10 © Calera Wine

2014 Calera Central Coast Chardonnay ($19) 

Unbeatable for the price, this sleek quince-scented white, enriched  by a faint brown-butter note, could pass for a good village Meursault.  Buy from wine.com

