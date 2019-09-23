The 10 Best Wine Stoppers to Have for the Holidays

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

Among the perpetual smell of freshly baked cookies and decidedly colder weather, holiday season also brings a surge of entertaining—and by proxy, plenty of wine. Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner or having a few friends over for a New Year’s toast, chances are, you’re going to pop out the corkscrew and go through a few bottles. To keep any leftover (open) wine fresh, you’ll also need wine stoppers, which replace the cork and create a seal to keep the wine from turning. We’ve scoured the Internet for some of the best models out there, including a top-rated Rabbit wine stopper and a few decorative wine stoppers, too. (If you’ve ever wanted one shaped like a gnome, we’ve got you covered.) You can give them as a gift, or keep them around the house for your next party—check out the full spread below.

Monogram

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

This bottle stopper can be customized with golden initials, so it makes the perfect gift. Currently, A, E, I, J, and K are available on Nordstrom’s site.

Monogram Marble Bottle Stopper, $19 at nordstrom.com

Simple and Functional

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

These stoppers can be used to preserve wine, sparkling wine, soda, and different oils (e.g. olive oil) too. They’re re-usable and dishwasher safe.

Rabbit Bottle Stoppers, Set of Four, $9 at surlatable.com

Sleek Metal

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

For the minimalist friend in your life, these sleek wine stoppers would fit right in with their aesthetic. Pick from shiny brass or stainless steel—both have a tapered cork on the bottom to help keep the wine fresh.

FS Objects Mass Wine Stopper, $76 at food52.com

Crowd-Pleaser

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma’s top-rated wine stopper is a simple silicone and zinc model from Rabbit. It’s BPA-free and comes in a set of two, so you can keep wine fresh for a crowd.

Rabbit Wine Bottle Stopper, $25 (suggested price $30) at williams-sonoma.com

Sparkling Wine

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Le Creuset's stopper also got great reviews on Williams-Sonoma—and it’s made specially for sparkling wine, too. The switch-lock valve seals in the carbonation, so you can enjoy many more glasses of bubbly to come.

Le Creuset Champagne Stopper, $40 at williams-sonoma.com

Christmas Tree

Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

This festive wine stopper is a great host gift come Christmastime. The best part? It already comes packaged in a small gift box.

Joanna Buchanan Christmas Tree Wine Stopper, $56 at neimanmarcus.com

Expanding Wine Stoppers

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

OXO’s silicone wine stoppers expand within the bottles to seal in the wine’s freshness—plus, they’re the best rated of the bunch on Bloomingdale’s. Out of the 24 reviews left on the product page, 20 gave five-stars.

OXO, Expanding Wine Stoppers, Set of 2, $10 at bloomingdales.com

The Rooster

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table



Believe it or not, this quirky rooster-themed wine stopper also got great reviews on Sur La Table. (Admittedly, there’s a small selection.) It goes in head-first, so the legs stick out of the top of the bottle—and yes, it’s made of food-grade silicone, so you can expect a tight seal, too.

Fred Coq au Vin Wine Stopper, $12 at surlatable.com

Gnomes

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

The quirky wine stopper market also includes these hand-crafted gnomes (yes, gnomes!), which are made in Maine and come with their own names: Helga, Gunter, Fritz, Wilhelm, Frida, and Ingrid. If you’re interested, you can get one for $48, or two for $90.

Farmhouse Pottery Handcrafted Wooden Gnome Wine Stopper, $48 (each) at food52.com

Beach Sand

Image zoom Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

One of the top-rated models on Uncommon Goods, these custom wine stoppers have a sentimental touch–they’re made with sand from a beach that has significance to you. You can pick from a list of sand the maker already has in stock (which includes over 1,800 shorelines), or send in sand you’ve collected yourself.

Custom Beach Sand Bottle Stoppers, $30 at uncommongoods.com