We have to be honest: When it comes to wine festivals, Food & Wine’s own Classic in Aspen is as good as they get. It’s well-known as America’s most renowned annual food festival, drawing the nation’s top culinary talent year after year, but the Classic is just as enticing for wine-lovers as for gourmands. Seminars and tastings range from the scholarly (Northern Rhône’s New Wave; White Burgundy and Beyond) to slightly more irreverent (Pop! Sparkling Wine & Popcorn; Yes Way, Rosé) to the extravagant (Wines for IPO Trillionaires). With more than 300 wines represented at the Grand Tasting Pavilion, there are bottles suited to every palate.

Upcoming event: June 16-18, 2017