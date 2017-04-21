3 New Ways to Buy Wine: Vivino Market, Viticole and Vinous

Maybe you can’t—and probably shouldn’t—tote around the latest wine reference tome when choosing what to pair with dinner or shopping for bottles to bring home.

Luckily, you don't have to. Here are three new ways to buy wine:

Vivino Market

Over the past seven years, app founder Heini Zachariassen has been taking the 10 million wines scanned, bought and reviewed by Vivino users and transforming that data into something bigger. Now he's introduced Vivino Market, a new digital e-commerce hub for personalized wine selections based on users’ buying habits and taste. It’s akin to Netflix and Amazon, according to Zachariassen, and may be a game-changer. Free to install, vivino.com

Viticole Wine

This lovechild of a travel blog and a wine club is the work of master sommelier Brian McClintic. (You may recognize him from the “Somm” documentary.) Here he delivers not just bottles, but also personal dispatches from a new winery each month and, recently, interviews with the vintners he visits through his just-launched podcast. Follow along as McClintic hunts for hard-to-source, value-driven selections on location and then releases them to his subscribers. 2-3 bottles for $105, 4-6 bottles for $205, viticolewine.com

Vinous

Wine critic Antonio Galloni is the ultimate networker. About two years ago, he brought on International Wine Cellar’s team to grow the wine coverage at Vinous, and most recently, he acquired Delectable, an Instagram-like tool to rate and review wines, and Banquet, a consumer-facing wine-buying app. All that adds up to a sort of one-stop shop at Vinous, where you can read up on far-flung regions and unusual wine making styles and bring it all home by the bottle. vinous.com