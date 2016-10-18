10 Wines Under $20

Need a thrillingly crisp white for your holiday cocktail party? A robust red for Thanksgiving dinner? These 10 affordable bottles offer a spectrum of great choices—buy them by the case and save yourself yet another trip to the store.
2015 Frescobaldi Massovivo Vermentino ($18)
A floral, almondy white that comes from vineyards right on the Tuscan coast. Perfect as an aperitif.
2013 Raventos i Blanc L’Hereu ($19)
Equal in quality to Champagnes that cost twice as much, this Spanish sparkling wine is, year in and year out, an unbeatable bargain.
2015 Ravenswood Besieged Sonoma County Red Blend ($16)
A boisterous blend of red varieties (Petite Sirah, Zinfandel) from some of Sonoma’s oldest vineyards.
2014 Bishop’s Peak Cabernet Sauvignon ($20)
Paso Robles warm-climate richness, given focus and nuance by talented winemaker Eric Johnson.
2014 Grochau Cellars Commuter Cuvée Pinot Noir ($18)
An unusually fragrant, elegant Pinot for the price that comes from a small Willamette Valley winery.
2015 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Village ($13)
Duboeuf’s classic flower-label bottling gets a boost from Beaujolais’s amazing 2015 vintage.
2015 Château Bonnet Bordeaux Rosé ($15)
Delicate and citrusy, this rosé from a region better known for its potent reds will taste great with almost any holiday dish.
2014 Buehler Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($18)
Russian River Chardonnays typically command higher prices—this one has all the complexity without the sticker shock.
2014 La Crema Monterey Pinot Gris ($20)
Sonoma-based winemaker Elizabeth Grant Douglas brings out creamy lemon and pear notes in this white cousin to Pinot Noir.
2014 Domaine de la Bécassonne Côtes du Rhône White ($17)
Châteauneuf-du-Pape superstar André Brunel makes this supple, full-bodied Rhône white. It’s quite possibly the perfect turkey wine.