10 Wines Under $20

Need a thrillingly crisp white for your holiday cocktail party? A robust red for  Thanksgiving dinner? These 10 affordable bottles offer a spectrum of great  choices—buy them by the case and save yourself yet another trip to the store. 

October 18, 2016

2015 Frescobaldi Massovivo Vermentino  ($18)

A floral, almondy white that comes from vineyards right on the Tuscan coast. Perfect as an aperitif.

2013 Raventos  i Blanc L’Hereu ($19)

Equal in quality to Champagnes that cost twice as much, this Spanish sparkling wine is, year in and year  out, an unbeatable bargain.

2015 Ravenswood Besieged Sonoma County Red Blend  ($16)

A boisterous  blend of red varieties  (Petite Sirah, Zinfandel) from some of Sonoma’s  oldest vineyards.

2014 Bishop’s Peak Cabernet Sauvignon  ($20)

Paso Robles warm-climate richness, given focus and nuance by talented winemaker  Eric Johnson.

2014 Grochau Cellars Commuter Cuvée Pinot Noir  ($18)

An unusually fragrant, elegant Pinot for the price  that comes from  a small Willamette Valley winery.

2015 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Village  ($13)

Duboeuf’s classic flower-label bottling gets a boost from  Beaujolais’s amazing 2015 vintage.

2015 Château Bonnet Bordeaux Rosé  ($15)

Delicate and citrusy, this rosé from  a region better known for its potent  reds will taste  great with almost any  holiday dish.

2014 Buehler Russian River Valley Chardonnay  ($18)

Russian River Chardonnays typically command higher prices—this one has all the complexity without the sticker shock.

2014 La Crema Monterey  Pinot Gris  ($20)

Sonoma-based winemaker Elizabeth Grant Douglas brings out creamy lemon and pear notes in this white cousin to Pinot Noir.

2014 Domaine de la Bécassonne Côtes du  Rhône White  ($17)

Châteauneuf-du-Pape superstar André Brunel makes this supple, full-bodied Rhône white. It’s quite possibly the perfect turkey wine.

