10 Wines Under $20

2015 Frescobaldi Massovivo Vermentino ($18)

A floral, almondy white that comes from vineyards right on the Tuscan coast. Perfect as an aperitif.

Equal in quality to Champagnes that cost twice as much, this Spanish sparkling wine is, year in and year out, an unbeatable bargain.

A boisterous blend of red varieties (Petite Sirah, Zinfandel) from some of Sonoma’s oldest vineyards.

Paso Robles warm-climate richness, given focus and nuance by talented winemaker Eric Johnson.

2014 Grochau Cellars Commuter Cuvée Pinot Noir ($18)

An unusually fragrant, elegant Pinot for the price that comes from a small Willamette Valley winery.

Duboeuf’s classic flower-label bottling gets a boost from Beaujolais’s amazing 2015 vintage.

Delicate and citrusy, this rosé from a region better known for its potent reds will taste great with almost any holiday dish.

Russian River Chardonnays typically command higher prices—this one has all the complexity without the sticker shock.

Sonoma-based winemaker Elizabeth Grant Douglas brings out creamy lemon and pear notes in this white cousin to Pinot Noir.

2014 Domaine de la Bécassonne Côtes du Rhône White ($17)

Châteauneuf-du-Pape superstar André Brunel makes this supple, full-bodied Rhône white. It’s quite possibly the perfect turkey wine.