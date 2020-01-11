Rioja

Reimagining Rioja With Spain's Most Famous Winemaker

Álvaro Palacios was already one of Spain’s most influential and iconoclastic winemakers. Then he set his sights on Rioja—and things were never the same again. Ray Isle rides along on a garnacha-and-flamenco-fueled tour of the country’s premier wine region.
5 Rioja Wines You Should Be Drinking Now

Here are five gorgeous wines that represent the best of Rioja, Spain.
Wine 101: Rioja & Tempranillo

Tempranillo, the top red grape from Spain, is best known as the main component in red Rioja—which is often called the Bordeaux of Spain.
