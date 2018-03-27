Sonoma Harvest, a New Wine Country Music Festival, Sounds Like Total Paradise

Attention, hedonists. There's a new music festival coming to Sonoma Valley that combines wine, music and everything good.

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, brought to you by the folks behind BottleRock Napa Valley, will take place this September. Unlike BottleRock, a three-day affair featuring acts like The Killers and Bruno Mars this year, Sonoma Harvest is going to be a more intimate, two-day festival with just 3,000 guests and music that skews a little more folk, so you can really enjoy your music and your wine.

Just because Sonoma Harvest is a little smaller, doesn't mean they don't have a stacked lineup, however. Performers include The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, Lake Street Dive, and Shovels and Rope, among others. You can listen to their Harvest Music Festival 2018 playlist on Spotify to get a sense of the sound.

As far as drink options go, the festival is taking place in the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, so there's going to be a selection of wines from B.R. Cohn's vineyards. A lot of it will be Cabernet Sauvignon, but there will also be Petite Sirah, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec available, as well as craft beers from a variety of Northern California breweries. You can learn more about the drink options here. Food will be available from a handful of Sonoma County vendors, including The Girl and the Fig, Glen Ellen Star, and Zazu Kitchen and Farm.

If you're sold on two days of wine- and music-filled paradise, you can get tickets sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com/tickets/ at 10 am on March 28. You can get early bird two-day tickets for $235 or regular two-day tickets for $255. If two days listening to amazing bands in a vineyard isn't fancy enough already, you can also spring for the $500 VIP tickets, which let you sit in elevated, shaded viewing decks, or the $1200 platinum tickets, which let you meet the artists and get into a special lounge.