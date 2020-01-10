Why Douro Valley Is Portugal's Best New Wine Destination
The Douro Valley is one of the most beautiful wine regions in the world, and one of the most historic. Despite its natural beauty, though, it’s long been a difficult place for wine travelers to get to, much less stay. Thankfully, that’s now changing, most recently with the opening of the impressive Six Senses Douro Valley resort.Read More
Celebrating Portugal's Green Wine
Vinho Verde isn't green at all--it's white. It's also a light, lovely accompaniment to a splendid spring lunch at the Aveleda winery.Read More