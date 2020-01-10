Portugal

Most Recent

Why Douro Valley Is Portugal's Best New Wine Destination

Why Douro Valley Is Portugal's Best New Wine Destination

The Douro Valley is one of the most beautiful wine regions in the world, and one of the most historic. Despite its natural beauty, though, it’s long been a difficult place for wine travelers to get to, much less stay. Thankfully, that’s now changing, most recently with the opening of the impressive Six Senses Douro Valley resort.
Read More
Aldea's George Mendes Devours Portugal, Finds Cookbook Inspiration

Aldea's George Mendes Devours Portugal, Finds Cookbook Inspiration

Read More
Celebrating Portugal's Green Wine

Celebrating Portugal's Green Wine

Vinho Verde isn't green at all--it's white. It's also a light, lovely accompaniment to a splendid spring lunch at the Aveleda winery.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com