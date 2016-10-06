The Hudson Valley’s Best Wine Spots

There’s no denying the impact that Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills (30 miles north of NYC on the lower east end of the Hudson Valley) has had on the American farm-to-table movement. Since 2004, the Barber family—Dan, Lauren, and David—have been at the forefront of the conversation about ethical eating. With a multitude of awards and a lengthy reservation wait list, Blue Hill is a special occasion, multi-course, four-hour-eating-marathon kind of a place; a celebration of the land and the people who farm it. As for the wine list, it's unsurprisingly celebratory of the fermented grape.

Spearheaded by Wine Director Charles Puglia, the 94-page, 2,000-bottle tome offers up a dizzying array of wines, from cult classics to left-of-field producers and everything in between. Puglia has a soft spot for regions like Burgundy, Piedmont, and Germany/Austria, but he’s also worked hard to build up the American section of the list, showcasing the best from the west coast as well as from New York State. Most producers Puglia lists farm at least lutte raisonnée (with minimal chemicals), and a good number farm organically and biodynamically. “As a service approach, we are really trying to talk about the vineyard, the land and the climate, as well as the people who farm the land,” says Puglia. “That includes occasionally dropping a soil sample on a table, while trying not to get too geeky.” For wine lovers, however, geeking out over this exceptional list is half the fun.

630 Bedford Rd, Pocantico Hills, NY; bluehillfarm.com