3 Eastern European Wines to Try

Don’t write off these bottles because they were locked for decades behind the Iron Curtain (or because their names are hard to pronounce). Countries like Romania, Croatia and Georgia have been making wine for thousands of years, and great examples are now coming to our shores.

Croatia

2011 Zlatan Otok Plavac Sibenik ($20) Dalmatian Coast red rich in plum and spice flavors.

Romania

2015 Cramele Recas Dreambird Pinot Noir ($8) A bright, crystalline rendition of the classic grape.

Georgia

2013 Orgo Kakheti Rkatsiteli ($25) Robust, tea-scented, golden-hued white.