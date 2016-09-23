3 Eastern European Wines to Try

Surprisingly sophisticated wines from Croatia, Romania and Georgia. 

Carson Demmond and Ray Isle
September 23, 2016

Don’t write off these bottles because  they were locked for decades behind  the Iron Curtain (or because their  names are hard  to pronounce). Countries like Romania, Croatia and Georgia have been making wine for thousands of years, and great examples are now coming to our shores.

Croatia

2011 Zlatan Otok Plavac Sibenik ($20)  Dalmatian Coast red rich in plum and spice flavors.

Romania

2015 Cramele Recas Dreambird Pinot Noir ($8)  A bright, crystalline rendition of the classic grape.

Georgia

2013 Orgo Kakheti  Rkatsiteli ($25)  Robust, tea-scented, golden-hued white.

