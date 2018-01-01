From Lombardy in the north to Sicily in the south, Italy is home to 20 wine regions that grow a rich variety of grapes. “Most Italian wines are labeled by region rather than grape variety, something typical of Europe in general,” says F&W executive wine editor Ray Isle. “Italy has DOC (denominazione di origine controllata) and DOCG (the same, with e garantita—guaranteed—added). Both signify a wine made from specific types of grapes from a legally defined place—Chianti, for instance, or Barolo; the DOCG designation is reserved for regions that historically have produced extraordinarily good wines.” To learn about the essential Italian grapes, get recipes and tips for pairing Italian wines or see itineraries for visiting the vines at the source, check F&W’s guide to Italian wine.