Indiana Has an Official Wine Trail

Not long ago, professing your plans to grab some Indiana wine might have earned you some odd looks. But as America’s winery scene continues to proliferate, Indiana is one of the many nontraditional states finding itself in the middle of the wine mix. According to a report released last week, from 2011 to 2016, the number of wineries in the state grew 60 percent to 116, helping propel the Hoosiers to 11th on the list of top producers of bottled wine in the country. And now, Indiana even has its own official state wine trail… currently 31 wineries strong!

Indiana Grown is an initiative from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to help promote local products. Along those lines, the official Indiana Grown Wine Trail highlights member wineries across the state to encourage both residents and visitors alike to try more Indiana wine. Though the “trail” doesn’t really come with a recommended route, the program does demonstrate just how widespread Indiana’s wine scene is, starting with the Satek Winery in Indiana’s northeast corner near the Michigan and Ohio borders, then heading over to Running Vines Winery not far from Lake Michigan, and even extending all the way down to places like Best Vineyards outside of Louisville at the Kentucky border.

“This trail provides the opportunity to experience all that Indiana’s winemakers have to offer in a fun and exciting way,” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, recently told Inside Indiana Business. “We have some of the best wineries in the country, and I encourage Hoosiers to go find their new favorite wine.”

Indiana Grown Wine Trail

According to Indiana Grown, the map will continue to grow “as new members are interested in joining the trail.” (In fact, it appears the map has already grown by one winery since news of the trail broke.) However, don’t let that faze you from trying to stop at every winery included: If you do, you’re eligible for a free prize… an Indiana Grown hardwood wine stopper. Because let’s be honest, no matter how you feel about the idea of Indiana wine, they won’t keep at their best without a stopper.