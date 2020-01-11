Rhone Valley

French Wine Regions: The Rhône Valley

The first thing to know about France's Rhône Valley is that it is divided into two parts. The northern Rhône is home to dark, powerful, spicy reds made with the Syrah grape (and a few luscious whites made from Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne). The warmer southern Rhône grows some Syrah, but its signature red wines—softer and riper—are blends, typically with Grenache as the dominant variety.