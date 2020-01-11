Rhone Valley

Most Recent

French Wine Regions: The Rhône Valley

French Wine Regions: The Rhône Valley

The first thing to know about France's Rhône Valley is that it is divided into two parts. The northern Rhône is home to dark, powerful, spicy reds made with the Syrah grape (and a few luscious whites made from Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne). The warmer southern Rhône grows some Syrah, but its signature red wines—softer and riper—are blends, typically with Grenache as the dominant variety.
Read More
A Crush on Châteauneuf-du-Pape

A Crush on Châteauneuf-du-Pape

World-famous wine critic Robert M. Parker, Jr., explains why these Rhône wines so captivate him and names 20 producers he reveres.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com