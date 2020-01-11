Champagne

Why You Should Keep Drinking Champagne After New Year’s

Don't stop drinking Champagne just because New Year's has come and gone.
Wine Cartoons: 3 Top Champagnes for New Year's Eve

Sommelier Maryse Chevriere has a not-so-secret identity. When she isn't pouring at San Francisco's Petit Crenn, she's reigning on Instagram as @freshcutgardenhose, the world's foremost visual interpreter of wine tasting notes. For New Year's Eve, F&W asked her to doodle the flavors of three top Champagnes.
INFOGRAPHIC: What to Snack on With Every Kind of Champagne

There’s no denying Champagne’s luxe appeal. It’s the obvious centerpiece beverage for a glitzy party, and nothing makes New Year's Eve feel special like a bottle of the real stuff. The problem? Champagne is expensive, especially if you take the occasion as an excuse to try something really nice. But thankfully for your wallet, the world's most famous sparkling wine isn't prissy about its pairings. Champagne tastes amazing with crispy, salty snack foods, so splurge at the wine shop and save by shopping for party food at the supermarket. Here's our guide to pairing Champagne with crispy chips, cheesy popcorn, cookies and other easy, cheap snacks.
Taittinger’s New Sparkling Will Be English

We called it, and now Champagne producer Taittinger has confirmed it: The future of wine is English.
One of the World’s Greatest Champagnes

The house of Philipponnat’s single-vineyard Clos des Goisses bottling is unquestionably one of the great Champagnes of the world.
Essential Tips for Holiday Wine Buying

The holidays are racing toward us like a turkey being chased by a farmer with a hatchet, so it’s time to start thinking about holiday wines. 
Is a $2,000 Champagne Really Worth It?

The newly released 2000 Krug Clos D’Ambonnay Brut Champagne is a glorious bottle of wine. It’s easily the best new Champagne I’ve tasted this year. There are only 5,000 bottles of it. And the price is $2,000 a bottle.
Meet Sandrine Logette-Jardin, Champagne's Only Woman Chef de Cave

The history of Champagne holds a number of extraordinary women, but men have generally dominated the most powerful positions in the industry. Here, F&W chats with Sandrine Logette-Jardin, the chef de cave (head winemaker) for Champagne Duval Leroy, and the first woman to hold that position at an independently owned Champagne house.  
What Makes a Champagne Great?

Exclusive Clip: A Year in Champagne

How to Make a Frozen Champagne Slushie

For a Super-Affordable Champagne Impostor, Look to New Mexico

7 Sparkling Wines for Any Budget

Seven sparkling wines for any budget, selected by Laura Maniac of Corkbuzz.

The Ernest Hemingway Cocktail You’ve Never Heard Of

Stylish Sabers for Opening Champagne

What to Pair with Refreshing, Versatile Sparkling Wines

How to Save on Champagne So You Can Splurge on Caviar

French 75

Where to Drink Champagne Now

Alternative Sparklers for Summer

Last Minute Bubbly: CBS Early Show

12 Days of Wine Gifts, Day 3

Tasting with Dom Pérignon's Richard Geoffroy

Stunningly Good Champagne

Champagne & Barbecue

Champagne for New Year's & Beyond

