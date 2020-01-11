Burgundy

Most Recent

Four Winemakers Going Natural in Burgundy

Winemakers like Morgane Seuillot are bucking convention in Burgundy.
What the Heck Is a Unicorn Wine, Anyway?

For the past couple of years, folks in the wine business have been bandying about the term “unicorn wine.” It’s become a term of art within the biz for an elusive, rare, extraordinary wine—the sort of bottle you hope to see and rarely do.
Is This New York City's Greatest Wine List?

New York is home to dozens of very good wine lists. But the most remarkable wine list I’ve come across devoted to older wines—or, to be more specific, wines that have had enough cellar age that they’re drinking perfectly—has to be the list at Eli Zabar’s restaurant Eli’s Table.
An Insider's Guide to Outsmarting Burgundy Collectors

Great burgundy is becoming impossibly expensive and elusive. F&W’s Ray Isle tells how to outsmart the collectors and find bottles that deliver pleasure instead of pain.
Burgundy Pairings

The perfect dishes to pair with burgundy, from cauliflower and crab ravioli to a cherry tomato tart with basil.
Insiders' Guide to Beaune, France

Here, an insider guide to Beaune, France, curated from the owners of The Cook's Atelier.
More Burgundy

Rustic French Recipes from the Cook's Atelier

The mother-daughter duo behind The Cook’s Atelier, a cooking school and wine shop in Burgundy, offers inspiring lessons and delicious dishes.
Burgundy Wine Bargains

All Burgundy

5 to Try: Real Bottles from Burgundy

Things You Need to Know About French Wine

Burgundy Without a Map

