You can visit all five of the august First Growths if you can wrangle an appointment, but Mouton is unquestionably the most welcoming—you can book online—and the one most set-up to entertain casual visitors. You feel how special this place is the minute you lay eyes on it: manicured vine rows, sculpted hedges; even the pathway gravel is perfectly raked. Inside, in addition to the range of stellar wines, you can visit the lovely Museum of Wine in Art, a former barrel cellar chockfull of treasures, from medieval tapestries to Chinese porcelain, and the room displaying the originals of the famous label paintings. chateau-mouton-rothschild.com