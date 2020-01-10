Bordeaux

Most Recent

Best Bordeaux Wineries to Visit

Best Bordeaux Wineries to Visit

Bordeaux’s premier red wines set the standard by which other Cabernet Sauvignon- and Merlot-based bottlings produced around the world are judged. Its perfect combination of maritime climate (warm days, cool nights) and wine-friendly soils (gravel and clay) are suited to dry and sweet whites, too, though reds make up about 90 percent of Bordeaux’s output today. Here, the region’s best wineries to visit. —Richard Nalley
Read More
Bordeaux Châteaus to Visit Now

Bordeaux Châteaus to Visit Now

In France’s most legendary wine region, gorgeous châteaus are opening their gates and even welcoming guests. What are you waiting for?
Read More
Bordeaux’s Extraordinary New Cité du Vin

Bordeaux’s Extraordinary New Cité du Vin

Bordeaux's La Cité du Vin, a cultural center dedicated to everything wine, is the new must-visit destination for any wine lover traveling through Europe. 
Read More
A Hot Future for Burgundy and Bordeaux

A Hot Future for Burgundy and Bordeaux

Since 1980, French vineyards have been harvesting their grapes earlier and earlier on average, which has significant ramifications for the future of fine wine.
Read More
Mimi Thorisson is the Young Chatelaine of Bordeaux

Mimi Thorisson is the Young Chatelaine of Bordeaux

Blogger Mimi Thorisson has transformed the beautiful villa where she lives with her family into an intimate cooking school and pop-up restaurant. Here, her story and seven recipes from her kitchen.
Read More
What You Need to Know About the 2012 Bordeaux Vintage

What You Need to Know About the 2012 Bordeaux Vintage

The 2012 Bordeaux vintage is a mixed bag, but there are some great wines to be found, particularly in Pomerol, St-Émilion and Pessac-Léognan—and even some surprising values.
Read More

More Bordeaux

Why Bordeaux is Actually the Best Bargain in the Wine Shop

Why Bordeaux is Actually the Best Bargain in the Wine Shop

It’s affordable, it’s approachable and you can drink it as soon as you buy it. Three sommeliers—and F&w’s Megan Krigbaum—set the record straight about how to buy Bordeaux now.
Read More
Floral, Fragrant Bordeaux to Buy Now

Floral, Fragrant Bordeaux to Buy Now

Bordeaux drinkers know that the Margaux subregion is a special place.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com