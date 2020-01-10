Best Bordeaux Wineries to Visit

Bordeaux’s premier red wines set the standard by which other Cabernet Sauvignon- and Merlot-based bottlings produced around the world are judged. Its perfect combination of maritime climate (warm days, cool nights) and wine-friendly soils (gravel and clay) are suited to dry and sweet whites, too, though reds make up about 90 percent of Bordeaux’s output today. Here, the region’s best wineries to visit. —Richard Nalley