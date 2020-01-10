Best Bordeaux Wineries to Visit
Bordeaux's premier red wines set the standard by which other Cabernet Sauvignon- and Merlot-based bottlings produced around the world are judged. Its perfect combination of maritime climate (warm days, cool nights) and wine-friendly soils (gravel and clay) are suited to dry and sweet whites, too, though reds make up about 90 percent of Bordeaux's output today. Here, the region's best wineries to visit. —Richard Nalley
Bordeaux Châteaus to Visit Now
In France's most legendary wine region, gorgeous châteaus are opening their gates and even welcoming guests. What are you waiting for?
Bordeaux’s Extraordinary New Cité du Vin
Bordeaux's La Cité du Vin, a cultural center dedicated to everything wine, is the new must-visit destination for any wine lover traveling through Europe.
A Hot Future for Burgundy and Bordeaux
Since 1980, French vineyards have been harvesting their grapes earlier and earlier on average, which has significant ramifications for the future of fine wine.
Mimi Thorisson is the Young Chatelaine of Bordeaux
Blogger Mimi Thorisson has transformed the beautiful villa where she lives with her family into an intimate cooking school and pop-up restaurant. Here, her story and seven recipes from her kitchen.
What You Need to Know About the 2012 Bordeaux Vintage
The 2012 Bordeaux vintage is a mixed bag, but there are some great wines to be found, particularly in Pomerol, St-Émilion and Pessac-Léognan—and even some surprising values.