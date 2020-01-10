Napa Valley

Most Recent

Meet Favia, Napa’s Only Wine and Boutique Tea Producer

Meet Favia, Napa’s Only Wine and Boutique Tea Producer

For the teetotalers among you, now there’s Napa Valley tea.  
Read More
Inside The Prisoner Wine Company Tasting Lounge Experience in Napa Valley

Inside The Prisoner Wine Company Tasting Lounge Experience in Napa Valley

Utilizing custom-built objects and repurposed materials, this may be one of the most dramatic, idiosyncratic tasting-rooms I’ve ever visited in Napa.
Read More
Home for the Holidays at a Napa Valley Winery

Home for the Holidays at a Napa Valley Winery

Rolando Herrera is an American success story, from his days of washing dishes as a teenager to running his own acclaimed Napa Valley winery, Mi Sueño. When the holidays hit, it’s all about family—and his wife Lorena’s amazing homemade tamales.
Read More
With an On-Site Winery and a Back-Vintage Library, Sonoma's Single Thread Positions Itself as a Wine Destination

With an On-Site Winery and a Back-Vintage Library, Sonoma's Single Thread Positions Itself as a Wine Destination

A peek inside the cellar of the long-awaited Healdsburg restaurant.
Read More
In Napa Valley, a New Kind of Winery Food

In Napa Valley, a New Kind of Winery Food

Hungry in Napa Valley? St. Helena wineries are replacing fussy tasting menus with accessible food to complement their best pours. The result: next-level wine pairings. 
Read More
Splurge vs. Steal: California Cabernet Franc

Splurge vs. Steal: California Cabernet Franc

Executive wine editor Ray Isle evaluates a $285 Cabernet Franc from California... and a $15 one.
Read More

More Napa Valley

The Best Napa Cabernets to Buy Now

The Best Napa Cabernets to Buy Now

Top picks from F&W's Ray Isle. 
Read More
10 Vintages of One of Napa Valley's Greatest Cabernets

10 Vintages of One of Napa Valley's Greatest Cabernets

Spottswoode Cabernet is one of the Napa Valley's benchmark wines. Food & Wine executive wine editor Ray Isle stopped by the property to taste 10 vintages going back to 1985.
Read More
At Premiere Napa Valley, $5,000,000 Worth of Wine Gets Auctioned Off

At Premiere Napa Valley, $5,000,000 Worth of Wine Gets Auctioned Off

Read More
8 Wine-Friendly Recipes from Napa Valley Chefs

8 Wine-Friendly Recipes from Napa Valley Chefs

Read More
Nightly Napa Valley Cabernet

Nightly Napa Valley Cabernet

Read More
Best California Wineries to Visit

Best California Wineries to Visit

Read More

Napa Restaurants

These spectacular Napa restaurants range from Thomas Keller’s pilgrimage-worthy flagship, The French Laundry, to a beloved roadside burger joint that defies expectations by maintaining its own organic garden.» F&W’s Full Napa Travel Guide

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com