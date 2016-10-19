In Napa Valley, a New Kind of Winery Food

© Tubay Yabut Photography

Hungry in Napa Valley? St. Helena wineries are replacing fussy tasting menus with accessible food to complement their best pours. The result: next-level wine pairings. 

Christine Quinlan and Elyse Inamine
October 19, 2016

Here, three of our best picks. 

Burger Butler, Merryvale

After a private winery tour with barrel tastings, visitors to Merryvale can try the wines with burgers from iconic Gott's Roadside. Our favorites: the Wisconsin sourdough and the blue cheese. merryvale.com

Bruschetteria, Clif Family Winery

The bright-green food truck (right) parked outside Clif's Velo Vino tasting room serves superfresh grain salads and porchetta bruschetta. Bonus: warm chocolate chip hazelnut cookies with Jacobsen sea salt. cliffamilywinery.com

Pizza On The Lawn, Charles Krug

The landmarked 155-year-old property doubles as a pizza joint on weekends, when its Redwood Cellar tasting room serves pies from a wood-fired oven. charleskrug.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up