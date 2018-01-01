Ultimate Guide to Wine Pairings
F&W’s Ultimate Guide to Wine Pairings
Here, simple rules to follow for spectacular pairings and easy tips from experts.Scallops with Grapefruit-Onion Salad (photo at right)
Chardonnay Pairings
- Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa
- Boudin Blanc with Leeks and Mustard Sauce
- Sizzling Shrimp Scampi
- Grouper with Corn “Pudding” and Collard Greens
- Octopus Salad with Potatoes and Green Beans
- Creamy Clam and White Bean Chowder
- Halibut with Mixed Beans and Lemon-Butter Sauce
- Zucchini Salad with Almonds and Taleggio
- Fusilli with Creamed Leek and Spinach
- Chicken Baked on a Bed of Bread and Swiss Chard
How-to Tips
In Search of Good Cheap Wine
Ignore cheap Pinot, stock up on Malbec and other rules of bargain hunting from F&W’s Ray Isle.