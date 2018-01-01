Ultimate Guide to Wine Pairings

F&W’s Ultimate Guide to Wine Pairings

Here, simple rules to follow for spectacular pairings and easy tips from experts.

Scallops with Grapefruit-Onion Salad (photo at right)

Pairings & More

  • 10 Ultimate Wines for Dinner Parties

    F&W’s Ray Isle solves every pairing dilemma with 10 super food-friendly wines. These bottles are perfect for dinner parties.

  • Versatile Wines That Pair with (Almost) Anything

    F&W’s Ray Isle tasks restaurant wine pros with finding the most versatile wines—bottles that also work with all kinds of meals at home.

  • Organic Wine Pairings

    Some of the world’s best winemakers follow organic practices. Here, 10 exceptional bottlings, plus dishes to match. Right: 2010 Sigalas Santorini

  • Sommeliers of the Year 2012

    This is the year of the little guy. F&W’s Sommeliers of the Year maintain phenomenal lists that often combine the world’s most famous wines with rigorously selected bottles from small, independent producers or up-and-coming areas.

  • Value Wine Pairings

    Here, 25 top wines for $18 or less, each paired with a delicious recipe. Right: NV Sorelle Casa Secco Italian Bubbles Rosé ($14)

Editor Picks: Wine Pairings

Wine Pairing Guide: California Wine on Tap
Drink This Now

California Wine on Tap

The duo behind Free Flow Wines sells excellent reds and whites in kegs. Here, they tap the good stuff at a party in Sonoma with recipes from chef Mike Lata.

Wine Pairing Guide: A Dinner Party with Gina Gallo and Jean-Charles Boisset
F&W Lifestyle

A Dinner Party with a Wine World Power Couple

Wine experts Gina Gallo and Jean-Charles Boisset invite F&W to an intimate party at home.

Wine Pairing Guide: In Praise of Powerful Cabernet
At-Home Sommelier

In Praise of Powerful Cabernet

F&W’s Ray Isle argues that even a big wine like Cabernet can be versatile when it’s well-balanced.

Top Picks

Chardonnay Pairings

How-to Tips

In Search of Good Cheap Wine

In Search of Good Cheap Wine

Ignore cheap Pinot, stock up on Malbec and other rules of bargain hunting from F&W’s Ray Isle.

How-to Tips

15 Rules for Great Food and Wine Pairings

