Wine 101

Food & Wine offers an ultimate guide to buying, drinking and understanding wine. Here are simple pairing tips, the best bottles to buy and easy lessons on the world’s greatest wine regions.

Photo © David Prince

Wine 101 Guides

  • A Wine Strategist’s Guide to Pairing

    Shelley Lindgren of San Francisco’s SPQR has the world’s most sensible wine-drinking philosophy: Pour good, inexpensive bottles on weekdays; pricier, more complex bottles on weekends; and exceptional bottles once a month.

    A Wine Strategist’s Guide to Pairing

  • How to Stock a Wine Fridge

    Avid wine drinkers often have a common dilemma—a chaotic wine fridge. F&W’s Ray Isle has a solution: Start drinking, then restock using his smart bottle-buying ideas.

    How to Stock a Wine Fridge

  • Solving Tricky Pairing Problems

    Matching wines to strong, punchy flavors can frustrate even the most knowledgeable wine experts. Help is here: F&W’s Megan Krigbaum tested dozens of bottles to find great pairings for intense flavor profiles.

    Solving Tricky Pairing Problems

Wine Producers We Love

World’s 10 Best Bargain Wines
Staff Favorites

World’s 10 Best Bargain Wines

F&W’s Ray Isle blind-tasted 120 popular, under-$13 wines from a dozen of the country’s biggest wine retailers to discover the best, most delicious, easiest-to-find red and white values.

 
America’s Best New Places to Drink Wine
Where to Go Next

America’s Best New Places to Drink Wine

Here, the country’s greatest new wine destinations, from a football stadium in Cleveland to a Burgundy-centric New Orleans shop.

 
Why Blind Tasting is for Bores
Expert Lesson

Why Blind Tasting is for Bores

Blind tastings, in which wine aficionados challenge each other to identify a bottle without seeing the label, are part parlor game and part blood sport. But according to writer Anthony Giglio, they're mostly a useless display of ego.

 

How-To

Train to be a Better Wine Taster

Train to be a Better Taster

When wine pros evaluate a bottle, they focus on six key things. Here are easy, enlightening exercises from a trio of experts.

Top Picks

Best Recipes to Pair with Wine

Editors’ Pick

Gorgeous Glassware

Gorgeous Glassware

This glass from France’s Saint-Louis has an Art Deco silhouette.

Lessons from Experts

Preserving Leftover Wine

Preserving
Leftover Wine

Sommelier and author Marnie Old shares tips on how to keep opened bottles of wine fresh.

