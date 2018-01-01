Wine 101
Wine 101
Food & Wine offers an ultimate guide to buying, drinking and understanding wine. Here are simple pairing tips, the best bottles to buy and easy lessons on the world’s greatest wine regions.Photo © David Prince
Staff Favorites
World’s 10 Best Bargain Wines
Where to Go Next
America’s Best New Places to Drink Wine
Expert Lesson
Why Blind Tasting is for Bores
How-To
Train to be a Better Taster
When wine pros evaluate a bottle, they focus on six key things. Here are easy, enlightening exercises from a trio of experts.Read More
Top Picks
Editors’ Pick
Gorgeous Glassware
This glass from France’s Saint-Louis has an Art Deco silhouette.More Wine Gifts
Lessons from Experts
Preserving
Leftover Wine
Sommelier and author Marnie Old shares tips on how to keep opened bottles of wine fresh.See Video
Related Articles
- Understanding Wine: Scent & Sensibility
- 3 Amazing Wine-Tasting Parties
- A Sensualist’s Guide to Wine Pairings
- A Sparkling Wine and Cheese Tasting Party
- Learning to Sniff Out Corked Wine
- A Wine Tasting Glossary
- How to Host a Wine Tasting
- Train Yourself to Pair Wine and Food
- Getting Pairing Down to a Science
- 15 Rules for Great Wine and Food Pairings
- Versatile Wines That Pair with (Almost) Anything
- 20 Wine Pairings to Try Before You Die