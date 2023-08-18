Our Editors' Favorite Splurge-Worthy Wine Fridge Fits Nearly 100 Bottles, and You Can Get It on Sale Right Now

It provides ample space for serious collectors.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Published on August 18, 2023

Wine enthusiast wine fridge sale tout
Knowing how to pick the perfect bottle of Pinot Noir is half the battle. Unless you store the wine properly in a temperature-, light-, and humidity-controlled environment, you’re not going to experience the flavors, aromas, and overall complexity the way it was carefully crafted. 

While purchasing a wine fridge might feel like a bit of a splurge, consider it an investment instead. You don’t want to spend money on wine for it simply to go to waste out of poor care. Now’s as good a time as any to pull the trigger because one of our tested favorites is currently $400 off. 

Wine Enthusiast EuroCave La PremiÃ¨re S Wine Cellar

Wine Enthusiast

The EuroCave La Premiere S Wine Cellar is equal parts sleek and functional. The French handcrafted fridge features advanced climate control technology that protects your precious bottles from heat, light, odor, temperature, and humidity fluctuations. You can use the touchscreen control panel — which includes a temperature display, visual alarms, and touch-access humidity readings — to create the optimal environment, with temperature settings ranging from 43°F to 64°F. 

It also has enough storage for even the biggest wine collections. The EuroCave includes removable shelves and ample space for 98 standard Bordeaux bottles. And while the functionality is obviously a highlight, its appearance will also upgrade your kitchen or wine cellar. One shopper called it “beautiful enough” to sit in their living space “like a solid piece of furniture” thanks to its “exceptional style and function.” Another reviewer raved over its size, noting that it’s “bigger than it appears” and keeps their wine at an optimal “12°C,” which is equal to 53.6°F. 

It’s not the only discounted wine fridge, either. As part of Wine Enthusiast’s summer clearance sale, you can score thousands of dollars in savings, including more than $200 off the customer-loved Classic 250-Bottle Wine Vault. 

Head over to Wine Enthusiast to shop the EuroCave La Premiere S Wine Cellar while it’s $400 off, or go big with the 250-Bottle Wine Vault. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite drinkware accessories too. 

Wine Enthusiast Wine Enthusiast Vienna Break-Resistant Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Glass

Wine Enthusiast
Wine Enthusiast Wine Enthusiast Deluxe 8-Piece Barware Set â Mirror Finish

Wine Enthusiast
Wine Enthusiast N'FINITY Stackable 4 Foot Wine Rack - 3 Column

Wine Enthusiast
