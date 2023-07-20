You Can Win a VIP Ticket to Taylor Swift's Final U.S. Tour Stop Just by Dancing in the Freezer Section

The most recent Powerball jackpot was a jaw-dropping $1 billion, but the real lottery winners this summer are the ones who have managed to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras tour. If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets, that’s ok because sustainably sourced soup-and-smoothie company Daily Harvest wants to give Swifties a chance to see an upcoming concert from an ultra-swanky VIP suite.

Daily Harvest has expanded its offerings into Harris Teeter and Kroger supermarkets for the first time, and to commemorate the occasion, it’s giving away 20 VIP suite tickets to see T-Swift at California’s SoFi Stadium, the final U.S. stop on the Eras tour.

To enter the “Step into the FnV Era” contest, you’ll need to film yourself “strutting, walking, or dancing down” the supermarket’s freezer aisle and then share the clip on Instagram or TikTok. Each video contest entry needs to tag the @DailyHarvest account, include the hashtag #DHFruitVegEra, and you must use Daily Harvest’s F+V Era sound in each clip.

“Displaying Daily Harvest branded food sold in that store and tagging Kroger (@Kroger), Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter), Dillons (@DillonsGrocery), Fry’s (@FrysFoodStores), Fred Meyers (@FredMeyerStores), QFC (@QFCGrocery), Ralphs (@RalphsGrocery), or Smith’s (@mysmithsgrocery) is preferred but not essential,” Daily Harvest notes on its contest rules page. “Submissions including these elements will be given more weight when judged.”

The contest is open to legal United States and Washington D.C. residents, and you must be at least 16 years old to enter. The company is accepting video entries — up to five per person — between now and 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, August 2. The judges will select and notify the winners by 5 p.m. that same day.

Ten winners will be chosen, and each will receive two VIP tickets to Taylor’s SoFi Stadium concert, which will take place on Monday, August 7. The winner will also get $1,000 in cash that will come in handy for travel costs (or just a ton of Eras Tour merch).

Someone in California reportedly won that nine-figure Powerball jackpot, but fortunately, there’s still a chance — 10 chances! — to win the real prize.

