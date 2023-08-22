Your Chipotle Knowledge Can Win You Free Food This Week, Here's How

We've got a few hints at the answers.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on August 22, 2023
CALLING ALL TRIVIA EXPERTS! CHIPOTLE IQ IS BACK IN SESSION WITH 250,000 BOGOS
Photo:

Courtesy of Chipotle Restaurants

Think you know a lot about Chipotle? Well, this week, all that extra guac knowledge could score you some free food.

On Monday, the brand announced the return of Chipotle IQ, its trivia game that tests fans' knowledge about menu items and ingredients. And if they know enough, winners will unlock the brand's buy-one-get-one offers. 

"Chipotle IQ has become a beloved game for our fans that tests their brand knowledge and rewards them with a BOGO for getting a perfect score," Stephanie Perdue, the vice president of brand marketing, shared in a statement. "We've introduced a new set of Chipotle trivia questions that put even our biggest superfans to the test."

Now through Thursday, August 24, at midnight, fans can head to chipotleiq.com to test their knowledge. If they score 10 out of 10, they can win one of the brand's 250,000 BOGO offers. Those who score a 10 out of 10 will then unlock bonus questions, and if they answer those correctly, will be put in the running for a chance to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 Chipotle Gift Cards. 

Questions in the quiz include, "Chipotle is so committed to leading the future of food, we've launched the Cultivate Next fund to support strategically aligned companies that further our mission to Cultivate a Better World. What's the initial size of this fund?" (Hint: Go for the largest number.) And "Several times a year, Chipotle drops limited-time merch and gear in our Chipotle Goods store. What happens to the profits we earn from selling Chipotle Goods?" (Hint: Go for the nicest possible option here.)

To help its most loyal fans succeed, Chipotle brought in former restaurant team member Jordan Howlett, who recently famously helped us all learn how to open a soda can correctly, to give a very cheeky hint to the extra credit question's answer.

And maybe, as a thank you for winning, you can invite Jordan to split your BOGO burritos with you. We're sure he'd say yes. 

