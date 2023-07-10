Please Don't Pop a Champagne Cork During a Tennis Match

If you were watching Wimbledon yesterday morning, you might’ve heard an unexpected sound at the start of the match between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva. It wasn’t the sound a perfectly hit serve, or an aggressive backhand, or anything that actually happened on the court. Instead, someone in the crowd opened a bottle of champagne, and the pop of the cork was clearly audible.

That spectator’s beverage break was enough to get the attention of Australian umpire John Blom who issued a polite warning to those sitting around No. 3 Court. “Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve,” he said. 

Blom’s announcement resulted in both laughter and applause from the crowd, and one BBC commentator described it as “The most Wimbledon warning I’ve ever heard.” Twitter users also had a laugh at the situation. “Thank goodness he said champagne and not sparkling wine or whatever, must keep up the standards,” one user wrote. Another added that his champagne -related comment was something you’d “never hear at a UFC match.” And a third summed up the whole situation with a succinct “Wimbledon is just a vibe.” 

According to the Associated Press, Lanson Champagne is available for purchase at the All England Club and it can be bought by the glass, the half-bottle, or the full bottle. One bottle of its Le White Label Sec sells for £95 ($122) — and around 22,000 bottles are sold at the tournament every year. Wimbledon’s rules for spectators do specify that “All corked bottles, including bottles of champagne and sparkling wine” have to be opened before they’re taken into the stands.

Perhaps unsurprisingly — and because this is Wimbledon we’re talking about — this isn’t the first cork-related incident at the ttournament. In 2019, a cork flew out of the stands and onto the court during a singles match between Benoit Paire and Jiri Vesely. The umpire called a let, allowing Vesely to serve again, and a ball boy was summoned to collect the loose cork.

Before the tournament started, the world’s 11th ranked women’s player Daria Kasatkina  suggested that she’d heard corks pop during previous Wimbledon matches. “The tournament is the most classic tournament we have,” she told the Telegraph. “The only disturbing fact of the matches is the popping of the champagne!”

The prices of almost all of the refreshments at Wimbledon have increased this year, including bottles of Evian, a glass of Pimm’s, or a pint of beer. That’s not the case for the tournament’s signature servings of strawberries and cream, which have sold for £2.50 ($3.20) per box since 2010.

“It goes back to a long-standing tradition of strawberries and cream being associated with [the competition],” Perdita Sedov, Wimbledon’s head of food and beverage, told the Telegraph. “It’s about being accessible to all — we want to make sure that everyone can have access to that iconic dish.”

Fortunately for everyone on and around the courts, biting into a fresh strawberry doesn’t make a sound.

