These Hard-to-Find Le Creuset Pieces Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma for a Limited Time

Even though Prime Day is almost over, that doesn’t mean the sales are. In fact, some fantastic sales are still going on, especially when it comes to Le Creuset.

With its cast iron cookware and stoneware pieces holding cherished places in people's kitchens for years, they continue to remain investment pieces well-worth grabbing. But, the items can be hard to find on sale, and this is especially true if you’re looking for a specific color. That's where Williams Sonoma comes in — the retailer is splashing its site with deals, and you can grab tons of hard-to-find Le Creuset pieces on sale in virtually every color, from grill pans to Dutch ovens and more, over 40% off. Shop the nine best deals to grab below before they're gone.

Best Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Deals

Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

William Sonoma

One of the most popular pieces, a round Le Creuset Dutch oven, can be hard to come by on sale. It’s understandable, since it’s a high-quality option many swear by, including us. After testing a variety of cast iron Dutch ovens, we ranked this one among our top performers as our favorite splurge-worthy piece. With a discount, it is even less of a splurge. You’ll find the enamel-coated cookware and bakeware piece on sale in the 3.5-, 4.5-, 5.5-, 7.25-, 9-, and 13.25-quart size in virtually every color, so take your pick.

Signature 6.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven

William Sonoma

This unique-shaped Dutch oven is less tall and narrow than the round oven, making it an ideal choice for anything you prefer to spread out, like braised chicken, casseroles, large-batch soups, stews, and more. You’ll get an extra inch of diameter or so than other standard Dutch ovens with this capacity, giving you more space to sear ingredients as you’re cooking. It’s roughly 35% off and available in three colors — red, blue, and gray.

15-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill

William Sonoma

Who doesn’t love a grill pan? It’s an all-year-round reason to sizzle up a burger or some grilled produce, plus it’s there for you on the days where weather stops you from heading outdoors. This large grill pan is always tough to find on sale, but it’s available today at Williams Sonoma. You’ll get 15- by 8.5-inches of grill space, and since it’s also enameled cast iron you can use it on any stovetop or in the oven to finish cooking. It comes with a black interior, and the colored exterior of your choice.

Signature 2.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron French Oven

William Sonoma

This cute oven is similar to a Dutch oven, just with a slightly tapered shape. The 2.5-quart base of the pot is narrower than the top, making it the perfect choice for stocks, soups, stews, risottos, and sauces. Since the bottom is more curved or rounded, it also makes those dishes easier to stir. It comes with the classic tight-fitting lid and side handles, and is on sale in tons of colors for over $100 off.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Skillet

William Sonoma

The variety you unlock with a deep skillet is often overlooked. With taller walls, the majority of dishes become easier to cook — steak and its juices are less likely to go overboard, and cornbread is less likely to overflow. You’ll have the ability to confidently use a pan like this for dishes that are more fluid too, like cobblers and casseroles. The Le Creuset deep skillet is on sale in every size, from 10-, to 12-, and 13-inches. Depending on the diameter you pick, its walls range from 2.25- to 3-inches, giving you plenty of extra space for your next meal.

2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven

William Sonoma

The on-sale Shallow Round Oven is the one to grab if you want to use it for all of the classic Dutch oven uses, like soups, stews, and sauces, all with the ability to easily braise, toss pasta dishes, or bake casseroles. Because the walls are lower, it makes the tasks a touch more seamless, but you’ll still be able to use it for smaller batch stewed dishes like you would with a classic Dutch oven.

4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot

William Sonoma

When we think of Dutch ovens, one main dish that comes to mind is soup. Soups excel when they’re cooked in heavy-bottomed, heat-holding pots. This now-$250 4.5-quart pot was designed with soup specifically in mind. It’s the perfect size for most recipes, and the base of the pot rounds off to make everything easier to stir as it bubbles away.

Heritage 4.5-Quart Stoneware Deep Covered Baker

William Sonoma

If you love to roast proteins like chicken (or even bake up oblong bread loaves), this baker is a great option that you don’t see around often, especially on sale, from Le Creuset. It’s quite deep at 14-inches long, 8.5-inches tall, and 8.5-inches wide. You’ll be able to fit anything up to 4.5-quarts inside. It’s made with the brand’s stoneware, which’ll heat and brown everything perfectly in the oven. You’ll find two sturdy handles on each side of the base, plus a tight-fitting lid to cover up your dish when you need to.

Mixed Material 10-Piece Cookware Set

William Sonoma

This mega set is over $670 off, and comes with six different cookware items (four come with lids to account for 10 pieces total). It’s exclusive to Williams Sonoma, meaning you truly can’t find it anywhere else. You’ll find both enameled cast iron pieces and stoneware options that are all arguably some of the brands most popular. Specifically, the set includes: a 3.5-quart cast iron braiser, a 4.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven, a 6.75-quart oval cast iron Dutch oven, a 10-inch cast iron skillet, a 4-quart oval-shaped stoneware casserole dish, and a 9.5-inch oval-shaped stoneware gratin dish. If you want to collect Le Creuset, it’s a great way to grab a ton of pieces at a lower price (just over $150 each), all in the same color.

