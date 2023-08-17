All-Clad Cookware Is Secretly Up to 50% Off at Williams Sonoma Right Now, and We Found the 9 Best Deals

All-Clad makes some of the most high-quality cookware you can buy, and the brand’s simple, durable, and versatile products add efficiency and function to both professional kitchens and home kitchens alike. In fact, All-Clad nonstick cookware took a top spot in our recent nonstick cookware test, where it proved to be durable, functional, and super slick. But because these pots and pans are highly regarded as a professional-quality staple, it means each piece typically comes with a big price tag. Fortunately, we discovered an entire section of Williams Sonoma’s website that’s stocked with All-Clad pieces at heavily discounted prices.

From skillets to woks and everything in between, we found top-rated cookware for a fraction of the typical cost. Read on to add some of the most highly regarded cookware to your kitchen, before supplies run out.

9 All-Clad Deals at Williams Sonoma Happening Right Now

Stainless Steel French Skillets, Set of 2

Williams Sonoma

Stainless steel skillets are a versatile piece of cookware that can handle a variety of tasks like searing and sauteing. This set of pans comes with two skillets —one 9-inch and one 11-inch — that are bonded with stainless steel and aluminum to provide an even cooking surface that won’t warp or degrade. Using a high-quality stainless steel pan means heat will conduct evenly from the outer corners to the center, eliminating hot spots and creating a consistent cooking surface throughout. These efficient pans can be transferred directly from the stovetop to the oven and can handle up to 600°F in the boiler. Simple and functional, they’re a fantastic option for anyone looking to outfit their kitchen with high-quality, versatile cookware.

Copper Core Wok

Williams Sonoma

If you’re looking for a pan that can heat up quickly and hold temperature throughout the cooking process, All-Clad’s line of copper-core cookware is the perfect choice. This 14-inch wok is made with a copper center that’s bonded with aluminum and wrapped in stainless steel. The copper and aluminum quickly conduct heat while the stainless steel prevents the interior metals from reacting to different foods, so it seamlessly combines the functionality of copper with the durability of stainless steel. Perfect for stir-frying meat or deep frying vegetables, this streamlined wok is compatible with all cooktops — including induction.

d3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Universal 3-Quart Pan

Williams Sonoma

This versatile pan is a go-to option for cooking any type of dinner. Designed to be a practical option for cooking up meats, vegetables, or seafood in a variety of techniques, the stainless steel surface heats up quickly and retains heat throughout. The accompanying lid fits snuggly, which means you can also use this pan to simmer, steam, or fry. It’s oven-safe up to 600°F, which means you can sear off meat on the stovetop and transfer it straight to the oven to finish roasting. The wide cooking surface ensures you can feed the whole family without creating extra dishes for yourself.

d5 Stainless-Steel Steamer Multipot, 3-Quart

Williams Sonoma

This streamlined set is a fantastic way to steam fish, chicken, and vegetables. The steamer insert rests securely on the 3-quart pot — both of which are made from durable stainless steel. The two pieces are easily covered by a tight fitting lid that helps keep steam inside the pot so it doesn’t have the opportunity to escape. The functional set is oven-safe up to 600°F, so you can start your recipe on the stovetop and seamlessly transfer it to the oven without dirtying another dish. This is a fantastic price for a functional piece of cookware that will become a go-to option for healthy weeknight meals.

Gourmet Accessories Stainless-Steel Lasagna Pan with Lid

Williams Sonoma

Lasagna might be in the name, but this pan is good for so much more than just cooking up the classic noodle dish. It’s a strong and sturdy stainless steel roasting pan that features tall, slip-free handles and an included plastic lid that makes for easy transporting. The stainless steel construction heats up quickly and evenly, so you can roast a tray of vegetables or an entire chicken, all in the same pot. It’s perfect for cooking up an entire casserole, which can easily be covered with the included lid and brought straight to a backyard party or tailgate.

Stainless-Steel Nonstick Roasting Pan with Rack

Williams Sonoma

A high-quality roasting pan is a must-have when hosting a holiday dinner or big dinner party. This one is large enough to roast a chicken, pot roast, or tray of vegetables, and the included rack helps keep larger cuts of meat lifted off the surface of the pan, allowing for fast, even cooking throughout. Best of all, the interior of the pan is made from a nonstick cooking surface that prevents bits from crusting onto the surface. Be sure to avoid metal utensils — wood or silicone are best when working with nonstick surfaces.

Copper Core Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Williams Sonoma

Functional nonstick cookware is a gamechanger in the kitchen. It makes the stickiest tasks — like frying eggs or searing salmon — much easier, cleaner, and more efficient. We love this set of two nonstick pans because they’re super slick and heat up evenly and consistently. The set features an 8-inch pan and a 10-inch pan, both of which are bonded with a copper core and two layers of heavy-gauge stainless steel. The PFOA-free nonstick surface allows food to slide right off the pan with minimal oil, so you don’t have to worry about sticky bits crusting to the surface. Be sure to wash these pans by hand and avoid metal utensils — silicone or wooden tools are best.

12-Inch Nonstick Induction Covered Fry Pan

Williams Sonoma

One of the issues most people find with induction stovetops is that they can make finding functional cookware a challenge. Luckily, All-Clad makes a range of high-quality pots and pans that are induction compatible, so you can cook just as efficiently on induction as you would on gas or electric. This versatile fry pan is made from anodized aluminum and coated with a slick nonstick surface so it’s heavy-duty and durable while being slick and easy to use. The accompanying lid means you can steam or simmer without splashing, and the entire thing can be transferred directly to the oven (it’s oven-safe up to 500°F).

Copper Soup Pot, 3-Quart

Williams Sonoma

This elegant pot is perfect for serving hearty soups or seasonal dishes. The polished-copper exterior not only conducts heat quickly and consistently, it also looks festive and timeless as the centerpiece on your dinner table. The copper exterior makes sure the pot stays hot throughout the cooking process, but it’s lined with a stainless steel interior, too. That means you get the benefit of copper without having to worry about it staining or reacting with different foods. This 3-quart pot is oven-safe up to 600°F so you can transfer it from the stovetop to the oven with ease. Keep in mind that this pot is designed for use on gas and electric stoves, and it’s not compatible with induction.

