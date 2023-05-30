What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Hurry: Williams Sonoma Is Still Taking Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More After Memorial Day Weekend Did someone forget to tell them? By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo: Food & Wine / Williams Sonoma

There's nothing like scoring an heirloom kitchen piece on sale, and now is the best time to do it. Even though Memorial Day weekend is behind us, that doesn't mean the deals are. Williams Sonoma still has tons of discount buys in its sale section, and the brands are all at the top of our list, from Le Creuset to All-Clad. Grab anything from stainless steel cookware pieces, to shallow Dutch ovens and more to outfit your kitchen while they're all on sale. Shop 19 of our favorite finds, with deals up to 50% off. 19 of the Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals Still Happening at Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Classic 9-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Fry Pan, $100 (originally $175) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank and Wifi, from $575 (originally $630) Le Creuset Signature 6.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, $280 (originally $430) All-Clad d5 3-Quart Stainless-Steel Saucepan, $140 (originally $235) Le Creuset 15-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill, $120 (originally $205) Le Creuset 2.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature French Oven, $160 (originally $284) Staub 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Everything Braiser, from $180 (originally $310) Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) Le Creuset 3-Piece Heritage Open Rectangular Dishes, $135 (originally $195) Le Creuset 8-Quart Enameled-Steel Stock Pot, $92 (originally $115) Le Creuset 2-Piece Heritage Stoneware Baker Set, $55 (originally $75) Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Skillet, from $180 (originally $225) Williams Sonoma Cyprus Reactive Glaze Noodle Bowls, from $16 (originally $20) Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot, $250 (originally $345) All-Clad 3-Quart d5 Stainless-Steel Universal Pan, $150 (originally $180) All-Clad 12-Inch D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Fry Pan, $140 (originally $200) All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Nonstick Fry Pan, from $133 (originally $190) Zwilling Pro 10-Piece Knife Block Set, from $650 (originally $1,072) Zwilling Forte Nonstick Fry Pan, from $50 (originally $100) With so many options on sale, it’s tough to know exactly where to start. Luckily, there are a few basics that’ll last for generations, especially from Le Creuset. You can pick up the classic 9-inch skillet from the brand for just $100. It’s essential for everything all year-round, from charred corn, to skillet cobblers, and comforting casseroles. It also comes in tons of colors, from an agave blue, to a bright summery nectar yellow, and a crisp white. Williams Sonoma To buy: Le Creuset Classic 9-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Fry Pan, $100 (originally $175) at williams-sonoma.com There are a few Dutch oven options on sale too, like this shallow round oven that’s over $100 off. It’s 2.75-quarts in size, which is great if you’re looking to have something that’s not too big or bulky. Since it has a shallow design, you can use it for all the classic Dutch oven needs, in addition to baking up casseroles. It even comes in the brand’s most recent color launch, shallot, on sale. With a light pink, purple shade, it’s the perfect way to add a subtle pop of color into your kitchen. Williams Sonoma To buy: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) at williams-sonoma.com For a similar option that’s more targeted to braising, this Staub cast iron braiser is worth checking out. It’s over 41% off right now, with a design that lends itself perfectly towards braised chicken, cabbage, and more, as well as being the perfect vessel for tossing pasta dishes, among other tasks. It has a deep cast iron base with an enameled coating to keep things low maintenance. You’ll also get a sturdy lid that’s glass, so you can see what’s cooking inside without lifting it. Williams Sonoma To buy: Staub 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Everything Braiser, from $180 (originally $310) at williams-sonoma.com For essential baking dishes, you can’t go wrong with Le Creuset either. This two-piece set is just $55 right now. You’ll get a small 5.75- by 2- by 6.5-inch dish and a larger 8.5 by 2.25- by 9.75-inch pan. Both are ideal for baking up dips for summer barbecues, baking brownies and blondies, vegetable sides, and a whole lot more. It’s oven-, broiler-, freezer-, microwave-, and best of all, dishwasher-safe for easy cooking and cleaning. Williams Sonoma To buy: Le Creuset 2-Piece Heritage Stoneware Baker Set, $55 (originally $75) at williams-sonoma.com You can grab cookware on sale too, like this All-Clad stainless steel pan. It's 12-inches in diameter, so you can use it for large batches of everything, whether you’re searing protein, vegetables, or whipping up pasta dishes, baking a frittata, and more. It’s oven-safe and works with a variety of stovetops, so it’s an essential most people need and can use. Williams Sonoma To buy: All-Clad 12-Inch D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Fry Pan, $140 (originally $200) at williams-sonoma.com Lastly, you can grab some knives on sale, like this set from Zwilling. What was once over $1,000, is now just $650. It’s stacked with pieces from the brand’s pro line, which features durable, sharp stainless steel that are hand sharpened and polished. You’ll get two paring knives, a serrated utility knife, a prep knife, a santoku knife, a bread knife, chef’s knife, kitchen shears, honing steel, and the block. Williams Sonoma To buy: Zwilling Pro 10-Piece Knife Block Set, from $650 (originally $1,072) at williams-sonoma.com With so many high-quality pieces that’ll last a lifetime, it's tough to pass up on these deals. Shop even more Le Creuset, All-Clad, and more below, or scan Williams Sonoma’s sale pages for every piece you can grab at a discount. 