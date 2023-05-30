Hurry: Williams Sonoma Is Still Taking Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More After Memorial Day Weekend

There's nothing like scoring an heirloom kitchen piece on sale, and now is the best time to do it. Even though Memorial Day weekend is behind us, that doesn't mean the deals are.

Williams Sonoma still has tons of discount buys in its sale section, and the brands are all at the top of our list, from Le Creuset to All-Clad. Grab anything from stainless steel cookware pieces, to shallow Dutch ovens and more to outfit your kitchen while they're all on sale. Shop 19 of our favorite finds, with deals up to 50% off.

19 of the Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals Still Happening at Williams Sonoma

With so many options on sale, it’s tough to know exactly where to start. Luckily, there are a few basics that’ll last for generations, especially from Le Creuset. You can pick up the classic 9-inch skillet from the brand for just $100. It’s essential for everything all year-round, from charred corn, to skillet cobblers, and comforting casseroles. It also comes in tons of colors, from an agave blue, to a bright summery nectar yellow, and a crisp white.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset Classic 9-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Fry Pan, $100 (originally $175) at williams-sonoma.com

There are a few Dutch oven options on sale too, like this shallow round oven that’s over $100 off. It’s 2.75-quarts in size, which is great if you’re looking to have something that’s not too big or bulky. Since it has a shallow design, you can use it for all the classic Dutch oven needs, in addition to baking up casseroles.

It even comes in the brand’s most recent color launch, shallot, on sale. With a light pink, purple shade, it’s the perfect way to add a subtle pop of color into your kitchen.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) at williams-sonoma.com

For a similar option that’s more targeted to braising, this Staub cast iron braiser is worth checking out. It’s over 41% off right now, with a design that lends itself perfectly towards braised chicken, cabbage, and more, as well as being the perfect vessel for tossing pasta dishes, among other tasks.

It has a deep cast iron base with an enameled coating to keep things low maintenance. You’ll also get a sturdy lid that’s glass, so you can see what’s cooking inside without lifting it.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Staub 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Everything Braiser, from $180 (originally $310) at williams-sonoma.com

For essential baking dishes, you can’t go wrong with Le Creuset either. This two-piece set is just $55 right now. You’ll get a small 5.75- by 2- by 6.5-inch dish and a larger 8.5 by 2.25- by 9.75-inch pan. Both are ideal for baking up dips for summer barbecues, baking brownies and blondies, vegetable sides, and a whole lot more. It’s oven-, broiler-, freezer-, microwave-, and best of all, dishwasher-safe for easy cooking and cleaning.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 2-Piece Heritage Stoneware Baker Set, $55 (originally $75) at williams-sonoma.com

You can grab cookware on sale too, like this All-Clad stainless steel pan. It's 12-inches in diameter, so you can use it for large batches of everything, whether you’re searing protein, vegetables, or whipping up pasta dishes, baking a frittata, and more. It’s oven-safe and works with a variety of stovetops, so it’s an essential most people need and can use.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: All-Clad 12-Inch D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Fry Pan, $140 (originally $200) at williams-sonoma.com

Lastly, you can grab some knives on sale, like this set from Zwilling. What was once over $1,000, is now just $650. It’s stacked with pieces from the brand’s pro line, which features durable, sharp stainless steel that are hand sharpened and polished.

You’ll get two paring knives, a serrated utility knife, a prep knife, a santoku knife, a bread knife, chef’s knife, kitchen shears, honing steel, and the block.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Zwilling Pro 10-Piece Knife Block Set, from $650 (originally $1,072) at williams-sonoma.com

With so many high-quality pieces that’ll last a lifetime, it's tough to pass up on these deals. Shop even more Le Creuset, All-Clad, and more below, or scan Williams Sonoma’s sale pages for every piece you can grab at a discount.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank and Wifi, from $575 (originally $630) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset Signature 6.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, $280 (originally $430) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: All-Clad d5 3-Quart Stainless-Steel Saucepan, $140 (originally $235) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 15-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill, $120 (originally $205) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 2.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature French Oven, $160 (originally $284) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 3-Piece Heritage Open Rectangular Dishes, $135 (originally $195) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 8-Quart Enameled-Steel Stock Pot, $92 (originally $115) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Skillet, from $180 (originally $225) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Williams Sonoma Cyprus Reactive Glaze Noodle Bowls, from $16 (originally $20) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot, $250 (originally $345) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: All-Clad 3-Quart d5 Stainless-Steel Universal Pan, $150 (originally $180) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Nonstick Fry Pan, from $133 (originally $190) at williams-sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Zwilling Forte Nonstick Fry Pan, from $50 (originally $100) at williams-sonoma.com