Williams Sonoma Still Has Massive Discounts on Le Creuset, Shun, and All-Clad for Cyber Week

Shopping during big sales events can be stressful when you balance it with real-life responsibilities. No matter how much you prepare or how many lists you make on what you actually need to buy, it is easy to miss out on deals, which can feel frustrating. Luckily, retailers like Williams Sonoma have extended sales after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness. So, don't fret. You can still snag major deals on huge brands such as Global, ScanPan, Anova, Ooni, Nespresso, and many more. In fact, Williams Sonoma has so many Cyber Monday discounts it's still honoring that it was almost impossible to pick out the best. We selected 40 impressive deals on picks from our tested roundups or buys we've previously reviewed and loved, so you can trust our recommendations are worth adding to your cart. Scroll down to learn more — but don’t wait, there won’t be a second chance. Best Williams Sonoma Post-Cyber Monday Deals Nespresso Creatista Pro by Breville, $595 (originally $850) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Wifi, $480 (originally $580) Scanpan HaptIQ Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $800 (originally $1,908) Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, $480 (originally $600) Global Classic Ikasu X Acrylic Knife Block, Set of 10, $480 (originally $969) Williams Sonoma Best Appliance Deals Small appliance deals abound at Williams Sonoma, even post-Cyber Monday. There is still time to get that fancy Wolf Gourmet High-Performance mixer you've been watching. If you want to make your morning smoothie routine smoother, snag a Vitamix Blender, which is on sale for $575 from its original price of $650. There is even a full-on sous vide set from Anova for the modernist cooking devotee in your life, which includes everything you need, from the vacuum sealer to a cooking vessel. Sets seem to be a big sale item because Williams Sonoma also offers a full KitchenAid Mixer set with everything you need for a homemade pasta night at home. But you can just get a 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer for $100 off. Not to be forgotten, the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker has wifi and makes the best ice ever, according to our lab tests. Cuisinart AirFryer Oven with Grill, $160 (originally $230) Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender, $575 (originally $650) KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer, $350 (originally $450) Anova Ultimate Pack Deluxe, $395 (originally $525) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Wifi, $480 (originally $600) Wolf Gourmet 7-Quart High-Performance Stand Mixer, $800 (originally $1000) Best Coffee Maker Deals Coffee makes our world go round, and we cannot believe the jaw-dropping deals Williams Sonoma is offering. Whether you are looking to upgrade your Nespresso setup or just searching for the perfect drip coffee maker, you are bound to find exactly what you need at a significant discount. The Wolf Automatic Drip Coffee Maker scored the "Best Splurge" spot on our tested Best Drip Coffee Makers roundup, and it's $120 off. The Cuisinart Grind-N-Brew Single Serve System is an excellent choice for smaller households. It won "Best Compact" machine in our tested Best Coffee Makers with Grinders review. Oxo Brew Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $41 (originally $52) Cuisinart Grind-N-Brew Single Serve System, $100 (originally $150) Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker, $160 (originally $200) Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo & Iced Coffee, $700 (originally $850) Wolf Gourmet Automatic Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker, $480 (originally $600) Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino, $189 (originally $270) Nespresso Creatista Pro by Breville, $595 (originally $850) Williams Sonoma Best Cookware Deals Whether you are finally looking to snag that Staub Dutch Oven you've had your eye on or need a complete cookware set, Williams Sonoma has options from every major brand, like All-Clad and Le Creuset. Even Scanpan, one of our favorites for nonstick pans, has its 10-piece cookware set on sale for $800, a $1,100 reduction from its price of $1,908. You can also get single pans like this Staub 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Daily Sauté Pan, which has a glass lid so you can see what's cooking. All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction Fry Pan, Set of 2, $56 (originally $90) Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Grill, $100 (originally $175) Cuisinart GreenGourmet Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $170 (originally $450) Staub 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Daily Sauté Pan, $150 (originally $280) Staub 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $300 (originally $400) All-Clad Copper Core 10-Piece Cookware Set, $1,300 (originally $1,875) Scanpan HaptIQ Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $800 (originally $1908) Williams Sonoma Best Baking Deals No matter what type of baking you do, there are major reductions to be scored. Emile Henry, a French brand renowned for its ceramic bakeware, has many items on sale at Williams Sonoma. We love its Ceramic No Knead Bread Pot, which is $40 off, but you can also find baguette bakers and pie pans on sale. We love Ooni Koda Pizza Ovens, and you can still grab one for $480, which is over $120 off. If you seek more basics, check out Williams Sonoma's proprietary bakeware set, which has everything you need to bake most common recipes. And don't forget Silpat for unrivaled baking. They are all on sale, including a basic half and full sheet pan set, a Williams-Sonoma exclusive. Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Nonstick Three Quarter Sheet Cooling Rack, $20 (originally $25) Silpat Nonstick Cookie and Half Sheet Set, $46 (originally $58) Williams Sonoma Traditionaltouch 6-Piece Bakeware Set, $96 (originally $132) Emile Henry French Ceramic No-Knead Bread Pot, $100 (originally $140) Le Creuset Small Stainless-Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack, $110 (originally $138) Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, $480 (originally $600) Williams Sonoma Best Knife Deals There are so many knives on sale for Cyber Monday that we wrote an entire story rounding them up. Many knives are still on sale, and Williams Sonoma has tons of deals. We are talking about the Global Sai Knife Block set for $800, which is a whopping $733 off its original price of $1,733.The Global Classic Ikasu X Acrylic Knife Block is available for $480 from $969. It's a gorgeous modernist set with a stunning block made from acrylic and wood. We also love this Global Knife Set for $188, a great gift for someone starting a Japanese knife collection or yourself. Many items, such as the Zwilling paring knife and a set of steak knives, are less pricey at $40 each. Zwilling Pro Le Blanc 4-inch Paring Knife, $48 (originally $70) Zwilling Stainless Steel Dinner Steak Knives, Set of 12, $40 (originally $60) Global Classic Asian Chef's Knives, Set of 3, $188 (originally $370) Shun 8.5-Inch Fuji Chef's Knife, $276 (originally $460) Shun Classic Knife Set, Set of 6, $350 (originally $450) Zwilling Pro Le Blanc Self Sharpening Knives, Set of 7, $360 (originally $500) Global Classic Ikasu X Acrylic Knife Block, Set of 10, $480 (originally $970) Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Knife Block, Set of 10, $650 (originally $1072) Global Sai Knife Block, Set of 7, $800 (originally $1,072)