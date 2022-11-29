Williams Sonoma Still Has Massive Discounts on Le Creuset, Shun, and All-Clad for Cyber Week

Check out our 40 top picks.

By
Jennifer Zyman
Jennifer Zyman
Jennifer Zyman
Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and joined the team in August of 2022. She's written about food and restaurants for over 15 years and is a proficient home cook with a culinary school degree who is always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen technique, trick, or tool. Her work at Food & Wine focuses on finding the best new products for cooks using her culinary expertise and in-house tester data. Jennifer's work has appeared in Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and more. She also has a podcast called "The Food that Binds," where chefs discuss food and relationships. Jennifer graduated with a BBA, Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, and an AA from Cordon Bleu at California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Williams Sonoma Post-Cyber Monday Deals Tout
Photo:

Williams Sonoma

Shopping during big sales events can be stressful when you balance it with real-life responsibilities. No matter how much you prepare or how many lists you make on what you actually need to buy, it is easy to miss out on deals, which can feel frustrating. 

Luckily, retailers like Williams Sonoma have extended sales after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness. So, don't fret. You can still snag major deals on huge brands such as Global, ScanPan, Anova, Ooni, Nespresso, and many more. 

In fact, Williams Sonoma has so many Cyber Monday discounts it’s still honoring that it was almost impossible to pick out the best. We selected 40 impressive deals on picks from our tested roundups or buys we've previously reviewed and loved, so you can trust our recommendations are worth adding to your cart. Scroll down to learn more — but don’t wait, there won’t be a second chance.

Best Williams Sonoma Post-Cyber Monday Deals 

Anova Ultimate Pack Deluxe

Williams Sonoma

Best Appliance Deals 

Small appliance deals abound at Williams Sonoma, even post-Cyber Monday. There is still time to get that fancy Wolf Gourmet High-Performance mixer you've been watching. If you want to make your morning smoothie routine smoother, snag a Vitamix Blender, which is on sale for $575 from its original price of $650. There is even a full-on sous vide set from Anova for the modernist cooking devotee in your life, which includes everything you need, from the vacuum sealer to a cooking vessel. Sets seem to be a big sale item because Williams Sonoma also offers a full KitchenAid Mixer set with everything you need for a homemade pasta night at home. But you can just get a 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer for $100 off. Not to be forgotten, the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker has wifi and makes the best ice ever, according to our lab tests

Nespresso Creatista Pro by Breville

Best Coffee Maker Deals

Coffee makes our world go round, and we cannot believe the jaw-dropping deals Williams Sonoma is offering. Whether you are looking to upgrade your Nespresso setup or just searching for the perfect drip coffee maker, you are bound to find exactly what you need at a significant discount. The Wolf Automatic Drip Coffee Maker scored the "Best Splurge" spot on our tested Best Drip Coffee Makers roundup, and it's $120 off. The Cuisinart Grind-N-Brew Single Serve System is an excellent choice for smaller households. It won "Best Compact" machine in our tested Best Coffee Makers with Grinders review. 

All-Clad Copper Core 10-Piece Cookware Set

Williams Sonoma

Best Cookware Deals

Whether you are finally looking to snag that Staub Dutch Oven you've had your eye on or need a complete cookware set, Williams Sonoma has options from every major brand, like All-Clad and Le Creuset. Even Scanpan, one of our favorites for nonstick pans, has its 10-piece cookware set on sale for $800, a $1,100 reduction from its price of $1,908. You can also get single pans like this Staub 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Daily Sauté Pan, which has a glass lid so you can see what's cooking.  

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven

Williams Sonoma

Best Baking Deals

No matter what type of baking you do, there are major reductions to be scored. Emile Henry, a French brand renowned for its ceramic bakeware, has many items on sale at Williams Sonoma. We love its Ceramic No Knead Bread Pot, which is $40 off, but you can also find baguette bakers and pie pans on sale. We love Ooni Koda Pizza Ovens, and you can still grab one for $480, which is over $120 off. If you seek more basics, check out Williams Sonoma's proprietary bakeware set, which has everything you need to bake most common recipes. And don't forget Silpat for unrivaled baking. They are all on sale, including a basic half and full sheet pan set, a Williams-Sonoma exclusive

Global Classic Ikasu X Acrylic Knife Block, Set of 10

Williams Sonoma

Best Knife Deals

There are so many knives on sale for Cyber Monday that we wrote an entire story rounding them up. Many knives are still on sale, and Williams Sonoma has tons of deals. We are talking about the Global Sai Knife Block set for $800, which is a whopping $733 off its original price of $1,733.The Global Classic Ikasu X Acrylic Knife Block is available for $480 from $969. It's a gorgeous modernist set with a stunning block made from acrylic and wood. We also love this Global Knife Set for $188, a great gift for someone starting a Japanese knife collection or yourself. Many items, such as the Zwilling paring knife and a set of steak knives, are less pricey at $40 each.

