Lifestyle Kitchen Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More Top Brands Right Now And prices are up to 50% off. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland My kitchen is worn down after the holidays. It all started with a Thanksgiving turkey, and ended with a Christmas ham. In between is a blur filled with cookies, gingerbread houses (tears were shed), soups, stews, braises, mulled wine, and so much more. The bottom line is, my kitchen is tired, and a little bit worse for wear. But here’s the good news. Right now, Williams Sonoma is hosting a huge after-Christmas sale, where they’re marking down premier brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and more at up to 55% off. So whether you didn’t score the Christmas gift you really wanted this year or you need a kitchen refresh to accomplish your upcoming New Year’s resolution, keep scrolling to see our favorite deals happening at Williams Sonoma right now. Williams Sonoma Best Appliance Deals Williams Sonoma retails only the finest appliances, and right now, they’re getting markdowns at up to 35% off. From a new KitchenAid stand mixer to all of the attachments you need to have a successful homemade pasta night at home, these deals are excellent. If you’re looking for a new toaster, check out the internet-famous Balmuda toaster which is essentially a piece of art for your countertop. Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker, $140 (originally $220) Balmuda The Toaster, $270 (originally $300) KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer, $350 (originally $450) KitchenAid Pasta Pack, $340 (originally $440) All-Clad Cordless Rechargeable Immersion Blender, $180 (originally $230) Williams Sonoma Best Coffee Maker Deals Some people make resolutions to drink less coffee in the New Year. I’m not one of those people. If you have a Lorelai Gilmore-level love for caffeine, these deals are right in your wheelhouse. While Nespresso, Breville, and De’Longhi espresso machines are getting huge markdowns, the dark horse of these deals is my personal favorite: Right now you can save almost $100 on what I think is the Ferrari of pour-over makers, the Ratio Six. De’Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine, $700 (originally $900) Ratio Six Coffee Maker, $295 (originally $365) Nespresso Creatista Plus Espresso Machine by Breville, $487 (originally $650) De'Longhi Dedica Arte Manual Espresso Machine, $280 (originally $400) Spinn Coffee & Espresso Maker, $900 (originally $1,000) Williams Sonoma Best Cookware Deals Here come the heavy hitters. All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and more are up to 55% off. The 10-piece D5 stainless steel set from All-Clad is a stand-out. As one of our favorite sets out there, a $200 markdown is absolutely huge. But there’s also a Le Creuset tea kettle, a griddle, and a few Dutch ovens that are worth having a look at. All-Clad D5 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $700 (originally $900) Hestan ProBond 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $700 (originally $1,395) Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, $200 (originally $380) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill, $120 (originally $205) Le Creuset Classic Whistling Tea Kettle, $92 (originally $115) Staub 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, $150 (originally $360) Williams Sonoma Best Knife Deals Shun, Global, and Zwilling, some of the best knife brands out there, are all getting price cuts before the new year. If you’re looking for a few pieces to round out your collection, this paring and chef knife set from Global is $50 off and a steal at that price. If you need a whole new set, Zwilling J.A. Henckels has a set of eight knives that are the perfect way to elevate your kitchen as we head into 2023, and they are 50% (!) off. Chef’sChoice Pronto Pro Manual Knife Sharpener, $48 (originally $60) Global Classic Chef & Paring Knife Set, $100 (originally $150) GreenPan 8-Inch Premiere Chef’s Knife, $60 (originally $80) Shun 6-Inch Classic Western Chef’s Knife, $130 (originally $160) Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Knife Block Set of 8, $200 (originally $400) Zwilling Set of 12 Dinner Steak Knives and Forks, $40 (originally $60) More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: From Knife Sharpeners to Cast Iron Skillets — Here’s What Food & Wine Readers Loved This Year All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale — but One of Our Favorite Sets Is Over $500 Off Right Now Sad ‘The White Lotus’ Is Over? Then You’ll Love Amazon’s Secret Shop Loaded with Italian Gourmet Goods Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit