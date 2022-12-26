Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More Top Brands Right Now

My kitchen is worn down after the holidays. It all started with a Thanksgiving turkey, and ended with a Christmas ham. In between is a blur filled with cookies, gingerbread houses (tears were shed), soups, stews, braises, mulled wine, and so much more. The bottom line is, my kitchen is tired, and a little bit worse for wear.

But here’s the good news. Right now, Williams Sonoma is hosting a huge after-Christmas sale, where they’re marking down premier brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and more at up to 55% off. So whether you didn’t score the Christmas gift you really wanted this year or you need a kitchen refresh to accomplish your upcoming New Year’s resolution, keep scrolling to see our favorite deals happening at Williams Sonoma right now.

Best Appliance Deals

Williams Sonoma retails only the finest appliances, and right now, they’re getting markdowns at up to 35% off. From a new KitchenAid stand mixer to all of the attachments you need to have a successful homemade pasta night at home, these deals are excellent. If you’re looking for a new toaster, check out the internet-famous Balmuda toaster which is essentially a piece of art for your countertop.

Best Coffee Maker Deals

Some people make resolutions to drink less coffee in the New Year. I’m not one of those people. If you have a Lorelai Gilmore-level love for caffeine, these deals are right in your wheelhouse. While Nespresso, Breville, and De’Longhi espresso machines are getting huge markdowns, the dark horse of these deals is my personal favorite: Right now you can save almost $100 on what I think is the Ferrari of pour-over makers, the Ratio Six.

Best Cookware Deals

Here come the heavy hitters. All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and more are up to 55% off. The 10-piece D5 stainless steel set from All-Clad is a stand-out. As one of our favorite sets out there, a $200 markdown is absolutely huge. But there’s also a Le Creuset tea kettle, a griddle, and a few Dutch ovens that are worth having a look at.

Best Knife Deals

Shun, Global, and Zwilling, some of the best knife brands out there, are all getting price cuts before the new year. If you’re looking for a few pieces to round out your collection, this paring and chef knife set from Global is $50 off and a steal at that price. If you need a whole new set, Zwilling J.A. Henckels has a set of eight knives that are the perfect way to elevate your kitchen as we head into 2023, and they are 50% (!) off.