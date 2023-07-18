These 'Easy to Clean' Mixing Bowls Are a 'Must-Have'—and Right Now They're Just $3 Apiece

Grab a set before they’re gone.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on July 18, 2023

WHYSKO Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set
A good set of mixing bowls is an essential item for any kitchen. From making pancakes and batches of cookies to a big salad, you simply need mixing bowls to get the job done.

Mixing bowls come in several types of material, including plastic, glass, and stainless steel. Plastic tends to stain and absorb odors, and glass can be heavy and break, but stainless steel is durable, lightweight, and non-reactive. And right now, this set of easy-to-clean stainless steel mixing bowls is 45% off at Amazon.

Whysko Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

WHYSKO Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set

Amazon

These mixing bowls from Whysko are made of food-grade safe stainless steel and are rust- and corrosion-resistant. This five-piece set is up to any task you assign it, as there are multiple sizes: A .75-quart, a 1.5-quart, a 3-quart, a 4-quart, and a 5-quart bowl, and they all nest together for easy and streamlined storage. The bowls are also flat on the bottom enabling them to stay in place when you’re whisking up some eggs or making whipped cream.

Baking certain types of cookies requires them to be mixed up and chilled — there’s no issue with these bowls as they are freezer- and refrigerator-safe. Plus you can simply pop the bowls in the dishwasher when you’re done with them, making cleanup effortless.

The set has earned over 4,100 five-star ratings so far. Shoppers praise them for being lightweight, easy to clean and store.  These are a “must have for any cook,” writes one shopper, who adds, “You can’t beat all the different sizes.”  A second one wrote, “They’re so easy to clean and stack away without taking up too much space.” They also comment that they find the multiple sizes handy when baking and cooking.

A third shopper claims that these are the “most used set of mixing bowls they have” and says that they are “lightweight” and are “a breeze to clean up.”

Mixing bowls are a kitchen staple for professionals and home cooks alike. Get your hands on this set of stainless steel mixing bowls while they’re on sale for only $16. That’s just $3 apiece.

At the time of publishing the price was $16.

