What to Buy Trending Products & Deals This 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set Has a Space-Saving Design, and It's Just $16 Right Now That's less than $4 apiece. By Kristin Montemarano Published on March 21, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Having a good set of mixing bowls is like having a great pair of running shoes. They help set you up for success when you're in action, which will ultimately lead to the best results, both short- and long-term. And this set from Whysko is here to help beat any personal (kitchen) records you might be after. It's stacked with five bowls that perfectly nest inside one another for ease all around. And, if you're still not convinced, you can grab it for 45% off right now. Amazon To buy: Whysko 5-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set, $16 (originally $29) at amazon.com This set comes with five different sized options for every need. You'll get a large 5-quart bowl for your biggest salads and bread-batches, a 4-quart and 3-quart bowl for everyday baked goods, meal prepping, and even serving. There are two smaller bowls too, including a 1.5- and a .75-quart size bowl, which are great for whisking up dressings, spice blends, and eggs. These bowls are essential for everything from measuring or weighing out ingredients before baking, to properly preparing and setting aside mise en place for cooking. But no matter what you're using them for, the different sizes make it virtually seamless to prep and make any dish. And beyond cooking, they're also great for serving vegetables and sides in, too. And, since they're constructed from stainless steel, they won't absorb any odors or colors. With a quick wash in between, you can go from storing chopped garlic for a stir-fry to chopped chocolate before you add it to cake batter. They're also dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and they're nesting design makes them easy to store. With over 3,700 perfect ratings on Amazon, shoppers are calling out just how much of a helping hand these are. "One of the best things I've ever purchased on Amazon. I use them daily," one person wrote. "These make me feel like a pro, and help me organize while I'm cooking, which I love. They're really lightweight but sturdy and strong," a second added. "This set has all the right sizes for any use," another user noted, plus others call out that they're a complete breeze to clean, and even wet doughs don't stick to them. For the most organized, fuss-free cooking and baking, you need a good set of mixing bowls on hand. Luckily, this Whysko five-piece set is just over $3 apiece and ready to take all of those projects up a notch. At the time of publishing, the price was $16.