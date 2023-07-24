Whole Foods Is Adopting New Biometric Technology That Lets You Pay Using Your Palm Print

The next time you go to Whole Foods, you may not need to take a wallet into the store or even worry about carrying your phone with you. Instead, all you’ll need to do to pay for your cart filled with organic produce and 365-brand impulse buys is to wave your hand in front of one of its Amazon One palm scanners.

Two years ago, the grocery chain started testing its palm recognition payment options at two Amazon Go convenience stores and one Whole Foods store in New York City. Last week, it announced that all 500-plus Whole Foods locations in the U.S. would be offering Amazon One as a payment option by the end of this year. And since your Amazon account can be linked to your Amazon One profile, your palm can score you the same in-store discount you’d get by scanning that in-store QR code.

“We are always looking for new ways to delight our customers and improve the shopping experience,” Leandro Balbinot, Whole Foods Market’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “Since we’ve introduced Amazon One at Whole Foods Market stores over the past two years, we’ve seen that customers love the convenience it provides, and we’re excited to bring Amazon One to all of our customers across the U.S.”

Amazon One is available at more than 200 Whole Foods locations in 20 states, and its roll-out will continue throughout the year. The palm scanners are also currently in use at select Panera Restaurants, some airport retailers, and select sporting arenas.

Any Whole Foods regulars who want to take advantage of the new single-handed checkout option must pre-enroll an Amazon One account and add a credit or debit card and a mobile phone number. You must also connect your existing Amazon account to receive in-store Amazon Prime benefits. (According to Amazon, the signup process takes around a minute.) To finish enrolling, you'll just need to wave your palm over the Amazon One scanner at Whole Foods or any other location. That's it: then you're good to pay for your groceries.



On its website, Amazon stresses that your Amazon One "palm signature" is encrypted and securely stored in the AWS cloud and that your palm scan cannot be replicated or used without your consent. The company also says it will not sell this information to third parties, marketing companies, or government agencies "unless we're required to comply with a legally valid and binding order."

Knowing that we can still pick up a rotisserie chicken or a bottle of wine on the rare occasions that we've forgotten our phone in the car sounds like a good thing. Hands down.

