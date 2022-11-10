White Castle's New Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe Goes Bite-Sized, Just Like Their Sliders

Everyone has their Thanksgiving traditions. Maybe you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Maybe you run a 5k turkey trot. Maybe you joke about how your better half is a sucker for running a turkey trot while you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fast food chain White Castle has started its own tradition. In 1991, White Castle released its own Original Slider Stuffing recipe — a way of turning their tiny burgers into innards for your turkey. But more recently, the brand has been churning out new annual twists on its stuffing: Last year, it was Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and Southwestern Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing.

Now, keeping the trend going, for 2022, the chain is taking inspiration from its own burgers and offering up a recipe for a smaller, bite-size stuffing option: Stuffin' Muffins.

The officially-named Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins are described as being "packed with corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which can be purchased fresh from White Castle restaurants or frozen from retail stores across the U.S." The recipe takes a mere five-to-ten minutes of prep time and cooks for 25 minutes resulting in about 18 servings — which feels like a lot of stuffing bang for your buck.



"We humbly believe White Castle should be consumed any day of the year, including Thanksgiving, and this bold take on stuffing will allow you to do just that," Jamie Richardson, the company’s vice president, stated. "Thanksgiving is all about traditions, and we’re confident this recipe will become a mainstay at all of your gatherings once you introduce it to friends and family. Best of all, the Stuffin' Muffins are slider-sized and packed with flavor — just like our Sliders."

Courtesy of White Castle

The recipe for these new Stuffin' Muffins can be found on the official White Castle recipes page at whitecastle.com. There, you’ll also find recipes for all the previous stuffings, including the original version, as well as dozens of others. (Literally, I just counted, the page has 79 recipes.) If you're a White Castle fan, I guess it's just one more thing to be thankful for.