Robert Downey Jr. Is Raving About the Dish That Stanley Tucci Just Made Him

The most coveted reservation in town isn’t at a new restaurant hot spot or even at the last seating at Noma. Nope. It’s at Stanley Tucci’s house.

Over the weekend, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man himself) brought fans and followers along for a meal at “Casa Tucci” and shared it all on Instagram.

“Dinner [at] Casa Tucci, Truly a gem of a fella, [and] Felicity made me feel like family,” Downey shared in the caption, along with a plug for Tucci’s television show, Searching for Italy.

In the video, Downey documents Tucci whipping up a "cod livornese," a Tuscan seafood dish made with white fish, tomatoes, capers, and olives. And it appears Downey enjoyed it, as he threw back his head and closed his eyes as he savored the first bite. The pair then shared a laugh, hug, and a kiss post-meal.

Tucci posted his own take on the meal and delved deeper into his recipe, noting he adds onions, a “little bit of garlic,” and basil. He also revealed he was cooking for 12 people, quite the dinner party feat for any home cook.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section of both posts, praising the duo and sharing their joy at seeing the two icons come together.

“This. This. This is the collaboration I have needed for my entire life,” one commenter said under Downey’s post. “Not sure who is luckier. Stanley getting to hang with Robert, or Robert getting to hang with Stanley,” another added.

As for how these A-listers came together, The Los Angeles Times explained the thread, noting Downey stars with Emily Blunt in the new film Oppenheimer. Blunt’s sister is literary agent Felicity Blunt, who is married to Tucci.

This isn't the first time Tucci has cooked or mixed up a drink for a celebrity friend. In March, he famously crafted Ina Garten her very first martini while appearing on the show, Be My Guest with Ina Garten. And just as Downey was smitten with his meal, so too was Garten with her cocktail, exclaiming after her first sip, “It’s totally gorgeous.”

