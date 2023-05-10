Hurry! This 4-Slice Toaster Is More Than 80% Off at Amazon Right Now

How do you like your toast?

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Whall Stainless Steel Toaster Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

If there is more than one person in your household, you’re probably familiar with waiting in line at the toaster. Basic toasters only have two slots — not enough space if Mom, Dad, and the kids want toast in the morning before rushing out the door. What big families (or anyone who eats a ton of toast, really) need is a much bigger toaster. 

Now is the perfect time to replace your overworked toaster that has been sitting on the counter for ages. This 4-slice toaster is exactly what you need — and it’s more than 80% off right now. 

Whall Stainless Steel Toaster

Amazon

To buy: Whall 4-Slice Toaster $46 with coupon (originally $250) at amazon.com

This toaster is basic but essential. Made from sleek stainless steel, it measures 13.86- by 14.17- by 7.8-inches, so it takes up a little extra space on your countertop — but it’s worth it. There are four 1.5-inch wide slot slots, which can accommodate sliced bread as well as bagels, pita, burger buns, frozen waffles, and even extra thick slices of sourdough. Plus, it comes with a removable crumb tray so you can easily clean it out after each use.

It’s also easy to operate. There are no fancy dials or settings, just three buttons to defrost, cook bagels, and cancel a toast. Plus, there are  six different toasting settings, so there are a wide range of options for people who prefer either lightly browned or scorched bread.

One of the most appealing aspects of this toaster is that the two sides of the toaster (each with two slots) feature independent controls, so people who prefer different styles of toast can choose their own settings. 

Shoppers praise how expensive this toaster looks for the price and how well it functions. One shopper who has owned this toaster for two years wrote that it works “flawlessly,” and went on to write that “bread is toasted evenly on both sides.” They also noticed that the toasting time on the right and left sides of the toaster is “identical,”so all four pieces come out perfectly toasty. 

Another shopper found that the bagel setting works perfectly, only toasting one side at a time. They love that it looks “sleek and shiny on their counter,” too. 

If your old toaster just isn’t making enough toast to satisfy your household, this extra large toaster is the solution. And while it’s more than 80% off, there’s no better time than the present to pick one up. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $46.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals tout
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Tout
This Cuisinart Can Make Ice Cream in Just 20 Minutes, and It’s Over 50% Off Just in Time for Summer
Weston Hamburger Crabcake and Sausage Press
This Burger Press Is the Secret to My Dad’s World-Famous Hamburgers
Related Articles
One of the Best Toasters, Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster with someone making toast on a colorful background
The Best Toasters for the Perfect Crunch, Every Time
Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
​​Amazon's Secret Storefront Dedicated to Budget-Friendly Essentials Is the Easiest Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Space
Best 4-Slice Toasters
We Found the Best 4-Slice Toasters After Putting 20 Top-Rated Models to the Test
Henckels knife set sale tout
Woah—This 20-Piece Henckels Knife Set Has a $200+ Markdown at Amazon Right Now
S&T INC. Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Tout
More Than 23,000 Shoppers Say This Soap Dispenser Makes Kitchen Counters Look So Much Tidier
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals tout
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Tout
This Cuisinart Can Make Ice Cream in Just 20 Minutes, and It’s Over 50% Off Just in Time for Summer
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfairâs Massive Way Day Sale Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfair’s Massive Way Day Sale
Vetacsion 4 Pack Moveable Fridge Magnetic Spice Racks Tout
Organize Your Spices with These 40%-Off Magnetic Fridge Shelves at Amazon
Top-Rated Pest Control Tout
7 Top-Rated Pest Control Gadgets at Amazon, with Prices Starting at Just $4
All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick Bakeware Set Tout
Shoppers Say 'Virtually Nothing Sticks' to All-Clad's Bakeware, and the Price Is the Lowest We've Ever Seen
Butcher Box Packaging and products review
ButcherBox Review
Home Chef review flautas on plate
Home Chef Review: Simple, Crowd-Pleasing Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Tout
Hurry: Target Just Slashed $150 Off KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Mixer for 1 More Day
Utoplike In-drawer Knife Block Tout
Ditch the Clunky Block, and Grab This Space-Saving Knife Organizer While It’s on Sale
Target Kitchen Sale
Save Up to 70% on Kitchen Must-Haves Like Henckels Knives and Staub Dutch Ovens at Target’s Spring Sale