Hurry! This 4-Slice Toaster Is More Than 80% Off at Amazon Right Now

If there is more than one person in your household, you’re probably familiar with waiting in line at the toaster. Basic toasters only have two slots — not enough space if Mom, Dad, and the kids want toast in the morning before rushing out the door. What big families (or anyone who eats a ton of toast, really) need is a much bigger toaster.

Now is the perfect time to replace your overworked toaster that has been sitting on the counter for ages. This 4-slice toaster is exactly what you need — and it’s more than 80% off right now.

To buy: Whall 4-Slice Toaster $46 with coupon (originally $250) at amazon.com

This toaster is basic but essential. Made from sleek stainless steel, it measures 13.86- by 14.17- by 7.8-inches, so it takes up a little extra space on your countertop — but it’s worth it. There are four 1.5-inch wide slot slots, which can accommodate sliced bread as well as bagels, pita, burger buns, frozen waffles, and even extra thick slices of sourdough. Plus, it comes with a removable crumb tray so you can easily clean it out after each use.



It’s also easy to operate. There are no fancy dials or settings, just three buttons to defrost, cook bagels, and cancel a toast. Plus, there are six different toasting settings, so there are a wide range of options for people who prefer either lightly browned or scorched bread.

One of the most appealing aspects of this toaster is that the two sides of the toaster (each with two slots) feature independent controls, so people who prefer different styles of toast can choose their own settings.

Shoppers praise how expensive this toaster looks for the price and how well it functions. One shopper who has owned this toaster for two years wrote that it works “flawlessly,” and went on to write that “bread is toasted evenly on both sides.” They also noticed that the toasting time on the right and left sides of the toaster is “identical,”so all four pieces come out perfectly toasty.

Another shopper found that the bagel setting works perfectly, only toasting one side at a time. They love that it looks “sleek and shiny on their counter,” too.

If your old toaster just isn’t making enough toast to satisfy your household, this extra large toaster is the solution. And while it’s more than 80% off, there’s no better time than the present to pick one up.

At the time of publishing, the price was $46.

