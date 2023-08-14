Wendy's Just Dropped New Breakfast Sandwiches, and McMuffins Should Be Worried

Wendy’s is ready to compete for your breakfast attention with all-new morning menu items that look all too familiar to McDonald’s loyalists.



On Monday, Wendy’s announced it’s dropping two new English Muffin Sandwiches, which will be available nationwide on August 22. The sandwiches, Wendy’s explained in a press release, are “light, fluffy, and perfectly pillowy,” and come with “a one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper.” The sandwiches also come with a customer’s choice of either oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon, which the release pointedly noted is “unlike the other guys,” or a grilled sausage patty. Either choice can also be topped with American cheese.



Those other guys the release is referring to is no doubt McDonald’s who has long offered a similar breakfast item, the Egg McMuffin, which is made with “a freshly cracked Grade A egg placed on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter, lean Canadian bacon, and melty American cheese,” according to the McDonald’s website. Only time will tell if McDonald’s fans can be wooed by the addition of brown butter and applewood smoked bacon.



As for why now, the brand explained it’s simply answering customer demand.



"Fans asked, and we answered. As breakfast boundary breakers, we're always looking to cook up new craveable breakfast offerings to add to our stacked breakfast lineup, and we have high standards for what ultimately makes it onto our menu," John Li, the global vice president of culinary innovation at The Wendy's Company, shared in a statement. "We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory buttery spread, freshly cracked eggs, and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors!"



In honor of the new breakfast items, Wendy’s is offering $2 off any Breakfast Combo offer from August 22 to September 3. However, the deal is only redeemable on the app, so make sure to download it and join before you order.

