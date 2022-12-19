This Wendy's Keychain Gets You Free Frostys for a Year — Here's How to Get One

And it's for a good cause, too.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on December 19, 2022
Wendy's Frosty Key Tag
Photo:

Courtesy of Wendy's

Wendy's is really taking the Season of Giving to heart by supporting both the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and our collective love for the Frosty.

Now through January 29, 2023, fans of the icy dessert treat can purchase a Frosty Key Tag for $2, which entitles them to one free Jr. Frosty (yes, including the limited-time Peppermint Frosty) with any purchase made any day throughout 2023. 

To snag a coveted keychain, all Wendy's fans need to do is head to their nearest participating restaurant and ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order. (Wendy's noted in the fine print, "If a location has chosen to participate, you will see physical and digital Key Tags as an option under the 'Give Something Back' menu category.'")

You can use the Wendy's Mobile App to purchase a keychain, which is then automatically added to your Wendy's Rewards Card and can be used for in-restaurant scanning. Alternatively, order them in bulk on the Foundation's website and hand them out to friends, family, co-workers, or total strangers on the street throughout the holidays to spread a little more cheer. And again, remember, this tiny purchase makes a big difference to the foundation, which Wendy's explained in a statement is committed to "finding safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care."

Wendy's Frosty Key Tag

Courtesy of Wendy's

"For three decades, Wendy's has been passionate about raising critical funds and awareness of the urgent need for forever families for children and youth in foster care," a spokesperson added. "The Foundation's evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model supports the hiring of adoption professionals who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring that they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child."

