Stop Everything, Wendy's Chili Will Soon Be Available in Grocery Stores

Details are scarce, but we're excited nonetheless.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on March 3, 2023
Wendy's chili
Photo:

Courtesy of Wendy's

Real Wendy's lovers know to order the chili. 

Some fans dunk buttery crackers into the soup, others pour it atop cheesy fries or go as far as to scoop it onto the chain's steamy baked potato. But what if we told you that soon, you could get this beloved tomato-based beef chili at a grocery store near you? Well, guess what, mega fans, that dream is becoming a reality.

A few eagle-eyed reporters noted that during the Feb. 21 CAGNY conference, ConAgra Brands, which owns Wendy's, announced that it's rolling out a canned option of the beloved chili for fans who want it as an at-home delight. (Located on slide 81 of the presentation for those who require a little proof.)

Details are extremely scarce on the release, including when it will be available, the cost, and which retailers will carry the product. However, there is one more hint that it has to be coming soon. The soup has already been listed on Instacart, including its ingredients, nutrition facts, and that iconic Wendy's label. And FYI, each serving comes with 29 grams of protein and is made with all-natural beef and no preservatives. 

For those who don't already love the soup, here's a little backstory to educate you.

As the story goes, Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy's, created the soup to combat food waste in his kitchens.

"Being a resourceful man — and a little ahead of his time — Dave Thomas inherently understood the concept of food recovery," Wendy's shared in a post. "By building the brand on the promise of serving fresh, never frozen beef, Dave knew his hamburgers would have a shorter shelf-life. He even asked himself, 'what do you do with the leftover hamburger?' The answer was simple: combine the beef we use for our hamburgers with a hearty helping of vegetables, chili beans, and a dash of spice."

This new, grocery-ready option should have Wendy's fans psyched because the brand has a fearless history of pushing the envelope with its in-store products. For example, it previously partnered with Kellogg's to offer a chocolate Frosty flavored cereal and Pringles to sell spicy chicken sandwich seasoned chips.

But, again, even Wendy's knows its best offering may indeed be the Chili. "There's something to be said about the level of comfort a bowl of chili can bring." the company added in its blog. "When it comes to our list of menu items we wish we could snuggle, chili definitely tops the list."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kosher meal delivery falafel, tomato, yoghurt sauce, rocket and mint in pita bread on chopping board
Best Kosher Meal Delivery Services
Best Places to Buy Grilling and Barbecue Gear
The 8 Best Places to Buy Grilling and Barbecue Gear
Best Places to Buy Rugs
Where to Buy Rugs for Your Kitchen and Dining Room, According to Designers
Tall pink and white cake
Best Cake Delivery Services
Omaha Steaks Full Cooked Herbed Chicken Breasts
Best Places to Buy Chicken Online
A cooking pan with chicken stew on wooden cutting board
The Best Dairy-Free Meal Delivery Services To Make Mealtime Easy
Sliced brisket and biscuits on cutting board
Best Places to Buy Brisket Online
grocery delivery hello fresh market
The 11 Best Grocery Delivery Services
Noble Made Buffalo Sauces, Kettle Brand Air Fried Jalapeño chips, Kosteria Crushed Blueberry Vinegar and Graza Sizzle EVOO
12 Whole Food Products Worth Adding to Your Cart This Month
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Castle Bites
White Castle Shrinks Its Hamburgers Down to Pizza Roll Size
7-best-reusable-grocery-bags-of-2022-tout
The Best Reusable Grocery Bags of 2023
Salad in Bowl
Best Meal Delivery Services
Whole Foods Market store
6 New Whole Foods Products That Make Perfect Holiday Gifts
Island Creek Is Getting into Tinned Fish
Tinned Fish Fans, Rejoice: Island Creek Oysters Is Opening a New Cannery
Wendell Smith's Restaurant in Nashville
Sometimes the Best Meal Is the Blandest