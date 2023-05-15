This Grill Brush Is a 'Game-Changer' That Can Clean Grates in 'Less Than 10 Seconds'

Barbecued ribs and chicken, juicy hamburgers, and kebabs loaded with meat and vegetables are delicious, but they come with a price: The need to clean your grill right after.

Food and sauce get stuck on the grates when grilling, and grill brushes are a must-have tool when handling this necessary chore. But many brushes are made of nylon or wire and can melt or leave particles behind that can adhere to the next round of food you grill. There is no need to deal with such an unappetizing issue. In fact, a better option is available: A grill brush that is bristle free. Yes, such an item does exist. And there's no need to search for one, as right now, a great option is available for just $20 at Amazon.

To buy: Weeite Grill Brush and Scraper Bristle Free, $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Cleaning the grill has always been challenging but now is easier with this grill brush by Weetie. It makes short work of any food scraps or residue on the grates, devouring them and making your grill clean and prepared for the next feast. When ready to tackle the job, you simply preheat the grill, scrape off any splatters or spots using the scraper, then wet the brush in water and clean up the grate.

The brush portion is made from stainless steel and a spiraled mesh that will not come apart or put any unwanted bristles on the bars of the grate. It is safe to use on any type of grill, including gas, charcoal, porcelain, infrared, and smoker. A long 18-inch handle safely keeps your fingers and hands away from the heat, and the 6.1- by 3.8-inch mesh area gets the jobs done quickly.

Amazon shoppers have given it over 10,500 perfect five-star ratings, praising how well it works and its bristleless design. One reviewer wrote, “This grill brush is a game-changer” and that they enjoy that it is “safe to use on any grill surface.” This brush is “very effective in cleaning the grill,” another shopper wrote, adding that “best of all, no hazardous metal bristles fall off and get stuck in the food.”

A third shopper says the brush is "an awesome grill tool” and that “it had the grates cleaned in less than 10 seconds.” They also added they had “no worries about particles coming loose,” either.

If you no longer desire to find foreign and unwanted objects in your grilled food, this grill brush is an essential barbecue tool to have on hand. And right now, it’s only $20 at Amazon.

