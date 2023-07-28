The 5 Best Kitchen Gifts to Put on Your Target Wedding Registry, According to a Newlywed Shopping Editor

Creating a wedding registry was one of the many exciting parts of getting married, and the timing couldn’t have been better. A few months before getting engaged, my partner and I bought our first home together, so there were plenty of things we needed, especially for our kitchen. Now that we are almost a year into our marriage (and regularly using our registry items), I’m ready to share my thoughts about which kitchen gifts are our favorites.

We chose to create a Target wedding gift registry, as it’s our favorite one-stop shop, carries almost every brand we love, and has reasonable prices. Since our kitchen is on the smaller side, we were very strategic when curating our wishlist, keeping limited storage and counter space in mind. However, even with a thought-through registry, there are a handful of items that we’ve only used a few times or are just taking up space at the top of a cabinet.

While the mini waffle maker and egg cooker have only made a few appearances, the five items below are everyday favorites. Whether or not you’re making a wedding registry, these kitchen products are worth adding to your home.

Best Wedding Registry Kitchen Gifts at Target

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender

Target

I make a green smoothie every single day, and thanks to this powerful personal-size blender, I can pack heaps of spinach, frozen mango, and Greek yogurt and create the perfect consistency to sip through a straw. When making more than one serving to share with my husband or guests, I love that I can use the 72-ounce pitcher instead of the 24-ounce cup. In addition to smoothies and other frozen drinks, I also whip up homemade hummus, pesto, salsa, and creamy salad dressings with the included 5-cup food processor.

We’re just a few of the many people who love the Ninja Kitchen System. Hundreds of Target shoppers give it five stars, with one reviewer saying it’s “by far the best blender” they’ve ever had. Another customer called it a “powerhouse” and praised it for being “well made” and “easy to clean.” Right now, the bundle that includes a 1200-watt-powered base, a blending cup and lid, a pitcher, and a food processor bowl is 30% off.

Project 62 Stoneware Avesta 36-Ounce Dinner Bowls

Target

If you’re like me, your meal presentation is just as important as the food itself. While herbs and garnishes help achieve restaurant-worthy dishes, sometimes it’s as simple as using the right vessel. And by that I mean “blates,” a cross between a bowl and a plate, that are also referred to as pasta bowls and dinner bowls.

These stoneware blates from Project 62 are microwave- and dishwasher-safe and come in four colors, including light gray, dark gray, black, and white. We love using them for grain bowls, salads, pasta, and basically any dish with sauces or dressing, which is almost every meal in our house. I can barely remember the last time we’ve eaten from plates. With that said, the shallow bowls have been through many meals and trips through the dishwasher and still look brand new. And at just $4 a piece, they are a no-brainer.

Caraway Home 10.5-Inch Ceramic Fry Pan

Target

I’m very much a creature of habit, especially when it comes to food. Along with my daily smoothie, I eat protein pancakes every day, and I prepare them in Caraway’s 10.5-inch ceramic fry pan. Admittedly, I selected this pan over others for our registry based on brand recognition and its aesthetic appeal. Now after a year of use, I recommend it to friends and family primarily for its outstanding performance. The nonstick ceramic coating only requires a small amount of oil or butter and allows me to effortlessly flip pancakes and eggs. Plus, it has excellent heat distribution that’s perfect for stir-fries, salmon, and more go-to dinners. And thanks to its slick interior, handwashing the pan takes minimal effort.

Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Glass Food Storage Set

Target

Cooking often at home equals frequent leftovers, and this Rubbermaid glass food storage set keeps food fresh and easy to reheat. Each container comes with a locking lid that’s 100% airtight and leak-proof for fuss-free travel and storage, and they’re microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. Plus, you can even reheat food in the oven as long as the lid is removed. I love how easy they are to stack in the refrigerator and that they nest inside one another in our cabinet. Including five containers, my only regret is not registering for another set.

Libbey County Fair 12-Pack Glass Drinking Jars

Target

The 16.5-ounce mason jars come in a pack of 12 for just $35, and they are the most durable glasses in our cupboard. Two of the main reasons why I choose them for iced coffee and after-work cocktails are because they keep drinks cold for hours and are easy to hold and sip from thanks to the sturdy handles. Plus, they never fail to receive a compliment from guests when I serve beverages in them.