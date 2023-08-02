This Is the 'Perfect Pan for Cooking Salmon,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Only $31

If you love to break out the grill on a warm summer night, you know that it's not just steaks and burgers that benefit from a crisp char. Vegetables like peppers and asparagus, potatoes, and often overlooked proteins like salmon make delicious grilled dishes. But unlike meat these delicate ingredients are more difficult to grill because they burn easily, and sometimes even fall through the grill grates.

If you want to make sure that another al fresco dinner with the family isn’t ruined by scorched salmon and peppers lost to the underbelly of the grill, you need this bestselling Weber grill pan. And right now, it’s on sale for just $31 at Amazon.

Weber Style Professional Grade Grill Pan

Amazon

This Weber grill pan is small enough to fit most large gas grills, and can easily be used on 22-inch and larger charcoal grills, according to the brand. The base of the grill pan features ⅛-inch slits, which allows just enough heat to reach your ingredients. This delivers a slight char and just the right amount of browning, while infusing the food with that signature smoky flavor grilling is known for.

And because it's made from stainless steel, the pan retains heat well. It also features a nonstick coating to help food release easily, meaning you won’t have to worry about scrubbing scraps off of it when you’re done cooking. In fact, it can easily be wiped clean with warm water and soap. Another essential feature of this pan is that, in combination with the slits, it also has high sides. Both of these features help prevent food from rolling off and ending up between the grill grates.

It’s versatile as well: Small and delicate foods that char quickly, like carrots and asparagus can be cooked on this pan, as well as small shrimp and scallops. It also provides a sturdy surface on which to grill vegetable and meat kebabs.

However, what impressed Amazon shoppers the most about this grill pan is that it cooks salmon to perfection. The pan has more than 2,500 five-star ratings, and one shopper wrote that it’s “perfect for grilling salmon.” They added that it, “cooks evenly and allows me to get the fish directly to the table still hot.”

But don’t forget that your grilled vegetables will taste so much better if you use this pan, too. Another shopper who has cooked broccoli, asparagus, zucchini, squash, and cauliflower on it wrote, “The slits really allow for amazing flavor to develop in the vegetables. I guarantee that even vegetable-hating carnivores will love the veggies made on this pan.”

If you love to grill but don’t want to risk ruining or wasting vegetables and seafood, pick up this grill pan. At just $31, it’s a great deal on a piece of cookware that will make grilling season all the more enjoyable.

At the time of publishing, the price was $31.

