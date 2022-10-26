It's the year of sequel sales. First was Amazon's October Prime Day, now Wayfair is bringing back its biggest savings event: Way Day. The online retailer has thousands upon thousands of discounted items that cover every category, so now’s the time to snap up deals on all of the items you’ve been eyeing since last season.

This global sale event begins today, October 26, and lasts until tomorrow October 27 at 12 a.m. EST. You can snap up deals up to 80% on the website, with discounts on top kitchenware brands like J.A. Henckels, Cuisinart, Viking, KitchenAid, and more.

Since Wayfair has over 10,000 options in nearly every category, we’ve combed through the sale to find some of the best deals on knives, tools, cookware, appliances, dinnerware and serveware, and a little bit of furniture and decor.

Grab essentials like this J.A. Henckels 15-piece knife block set, the Cuisinart 14-cup coffee maker, and this salad serving set for up to 60% off. You can also snap up some fun additions like the Cuisinart ice cream and gelato maker, this glass door bar with wine storage, or a party-ready Moscow mule mug set.

Keep scrolling to check out 26 of our top picks below, and check out the Way Day sale for extra deals before the big event ends tomorrow.

Best Cutlery, Tools, and Cookware Deals



There’s nothing that qualifies more as a must-have than cutlery and cookware, and Way Day has deals you’ll surely want to snap up.

For durable, long-lasting knives, it’s a no brainer to invest in this 15-piece J.A. Henckels knife set, since it covers everything you might need: a bread knife, chef’s knife, paring knife, santoku knife, steak knives, utility knife, kitchen shears, and a wooden block. While they’re well worth the original price tag of $300, you can grab the set for 53% off right now.

There are tons of cookware sets too, like the Cuisinart 12-piece set that’s 59% off. It features an eco-friendly nonstick design, plus five different pots and pans with corresponding lids and a steamer basket. For heavy-duty additions, you’ll also want to snap up the Lodge two-piece cast iron skillet set while it’s under $55, and this affordable Dutch oven from Tramontina.

Best Appliance Deals



Small appliances are a total time-saver and a luxury in the kitchen, but they tend to be expensive. Luckily, you can snap up deals on mainstays like the KitchenAid 3.5-quart stand mixer, which is rarely on sale.

You can also grab tons of popular Cuisinart items, like its Perfectemp coffee maker, which is almost $100 off right now. Its easy-to-use design is a shopper fave, similar to the Cuisinart mini chopper. This handy appliance is key if you cook small batches of food, or don’t want to take up too much real estate on the counter — plus, it’s over half off with a coupon.

And don’t forget about this on-sale handy Magic Bullet set, which includes a blender and a food processor for a do-it-all design. It’s only $70 during Way Day.

Best Dining and Entertaining Deals



It’s officially holiday season, which means now is the perfect time to grab items that are dinner party-ready. Grab this salad serving set for 60% off right now. Its chic faux-marble handle and silver body will look perfect on any holiday tablescape.

For serving dinner and dessert, snap up this silver 90-piece flatware set while it’s over half off too. It’s simple but sleek enough to be worthy for your family functions, and can account for up to 12 place settings. You can also grab this versatile wine glass set that comes with multiple shapes and sizes for champagne, red, or white wine on sale, or if you’re a fan of mules, this set is 70% off.

Best Furniture and Decor Deals



There are tons of deals on items that can add instant character to your kitchen, living room, or dining room too. Grab this console with a fireplace for added coziness during the cooler months, especially since it’s 60% off.

You can also snap up smaller pieces that aren’t just cute but also functional, like this over half-off rolling kitchen cart with extra storage and workspace, or this 62%-off bar with storage space for wine glasses, plates, and more. For gatherings, snap up this extendable solid wood dining set while it’s on sale, and for casual bar or island seating, this two-piece stool set is a Wayfair shopper favorite.

