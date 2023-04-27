I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfair’s Massive Way Day Sale

Best Deal Overall: Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $185 (originally $730)

As a shopping writer, it’s my job to unearth the best kitchen deals from the pages and pages of appliances, cookware, and more that go on sale everyday. I spend so much time looking at kitchenware online, that you can trust me to recognize a good deal when I see one.

Right now, the best place to look for good deals on appliances, cookware, and furniture for the kitchen is Wayfair. The online retailer is having its massive Way Day sale and taking up to 75% off top-brands like Staub, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart, as well as stylish furniture and tableware.

The sale ends today, so I sorted through Wayfair’s massive selection of kitchenware to find 20 of the best deals the retailer has to offer right now, with prices starting at $35. Just be sure to grab what you like before time runs out.

Best Appliance Deals



These small appliances can expand what you’re able to accomplish in the kitchen. This affordable Hamilton Beach bread maker that’s $100 off might finally encourage you to learn how to bake your own loaves. Meanwhile, this editor-approved Aroma rice cooker is a must-have addition to your collection of kitchen tools. Really want to spoil yourself? Pick up this De'Longhi espresso machine while it's 30% off.

Best Cookware Deals



There is so much cookware on sale at Wayfair right now, you could restock your kitchen from scratch if you wanted to. Editor-loved brands like Le Creuset and Staub are included in the deals. This elegant Staub braiser, for instance, is 53% off right now, and it's excellent at slow cooking flavorful cuts of meat until tender. And for just $47, this 10-piece Farberware bakeware set , which includes two cake pans and a muffin tin, is an affordable first set for the aspiring baker in your life.

Best Tableware Deals



The perfect set of dinnerware or a beautiful serving platter can change the way you feel about your dining room for the better. This sturdy wooden cutting board doubles as a cheese board that will elevate all your dinner parties. And if you need a place to showcase your desserts, this crystal cake dome is 46% off.

Best Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals

If you’ve been longing to decorate your dining room, now is your chance. A kitchen island adds extra storage and counter space to small spaces. This bar cart that’s $50 off allows you to display your favorite bottles of wine next time friends stop by for drinks. And if you’ve been looking for a cozy spot to enjoy your morning coffee, this 2-person dining set for 57% off is just what you’ve been looking for.