What to Buy Trending Products & Deals I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfair’s Massive Way Day Sale Hurry, it ends tonight. By Elisabeth Sherman Elisabeth Sherman Instagram Twitter Website Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Wayfair Best Deal Overall: Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $185 (originally $730) As a shopping writer, it’s my job to unearth the best kitchen deals from the pages and pages of appliances, cookware, and more that go on sale everyday. I spend so much time looking at kitchenware online, that you can trust me to recognize a good deal when I see one. Right now, the best place to look for good deals on appliances, cookware, and furniture for the kitchen is Wayfair. The online retailer is having its massive Way Day sale and taking up to 75% off top-brands like Staub, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart, as well as stylish furniture and tableware. The sale ends today, so I sorted through Wayfair’s massive selection of kitchenware to find 20 of the best deals the retailer has to offer right now, with prices starting at $35. Just be sure to grab what you like before time runs out. Wayfair Best Appliance Deals These small appliances can expand what you’re able to accomplish in the kitchen. This affordable Hamilton Beach bread maker that’s $100 off might finally encourage you to learn how to bake your own loaves. Meanwhile, this editor-approved Aroma rice cooker is a must-have addition to your collection of kitchen tools. Really want to spoil yourself? Pick up this De'Longhi espresso machine while it's 30% off. Cuisinart Elemental Food Processor, $80 (originally $185) De'Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine, $700 (originally $999) Hamilton Beach Dough and Bread Maker, $80 (originally $180) Aroma Stainless Steel Rice Cooker, $35 (originally $70) Aria Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $102 (originally $200) Wayfair Best Cookware Deals There is so much cookware on sale at Wayfair right now, you could restock your kitchen from scratch if you wanted to. Editor-loved brands like Le Creuset and Staub are included in the deals. This elegant Staub braiser, for instance, is 53% off right now, and it's excellent at slow cooking flavorful cuts of meat until tender. And for just $47, this 10-piece Farberware bakeware set , which includes two cake pans and a muffin tin, is an affordable first set for the aspiring baker in your life. Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $240 (originally $730) Farberware 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $47 (originally $140) Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $129) Le Creuset 9-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (originally $175) Staub Cast Iron Braiser, $172 with code WAYFAIR18 (originally $386) Wayfair Best Tableware Deals The perfect set of dinnerware or a beautiful serving platter can change the way you feel about your dining room for the better. This sturdy wooden cutting board doubles as a cheese board that will elevate all your dinner parties. And if you need a place to showcase your desserts, this crystal cake dome is 46% off. Dublin Crystal Footed Cake Dome, $41 (originally $76) Denby Studio Set of Four Cereal Bowls, $80 (originally $130) Mikasa 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $81 (originally $250) Millwood Pines Acacia Cutting Board, $60 (originally $94) Spode 28-Cup French Press, $52 (originally $90) Wayfair Best Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals If you’ve been longing to decorate your dining room, now is your chance. A kitchen island adds extra storage and counter space to small spaces. This bar cart that’s $50 off allows you to display your favorite bottles of wine next time friends stop by for drinks. And if you’ve been looking for a cozy spot to enjoy your morning coffee, this 2-person dining set for 57% off is just what you’ve been looking for. Wade Logan 2-Person Dining Set, $90 (originally $209) Williston Forge Wine Rack and Bar Cart, $70 (originally $120) Andover Mills 63-Inch Kitchen Pantry, $215 (originally $402) Hashtag Home 32-Inch Dining Table, $137 (originally $327) Sand and Stable Kitchen Island, $260 (originally $375) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine 13 Amazon Cookware Deals to Shop for Mother's Day, Including Le Creuset, All-Clad, and More Up to 50% Off KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Dish Rack Can Fit an 'Incredible Amount of Dishware,' and It's 44% Off at Amazon Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Storefront Dedicated to Camping Gear, and Prices Start at Just $22