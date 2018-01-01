Washington, DC Travel Guide
F&W features terrific restaurants from expert chefs like José Andrés, a craft cocktail bar with split personalities and craze-worthy cupcakes. Plus: recipes from top local chefs.
The Jefferson
After a two-year renovation, the Beaux-Arts landmark hotel reopened with modern glass-roofed atriums and a water-purification system (bottles are sealed onsite).
Karen Nicolas, Equinox
Why She Won: Because she has transformed the menu at an established DC restaurant by putting a modern spin on classic American dishes. “I like to see how far I can take different flavors,” she says.
The Passenger
Veteran bartenders and brothers Derek and Tom Brown run this menuless drink destination divided into two distinct spaces: a raucous saloon with a punk-rock sound track (Tom’s realm) and a quiet cocktail club (Derek’s). passengerdc.com.