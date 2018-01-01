Washington, DC Travel Guide

F&W features terrific restaurants from expert chefs like José Andrés, a craft cocktail bar with split personalities and craze-worthy cupcakes. Plus: recipes from top local chefs.

Washington, DC Travel Guide: The Jefferson

The Jefferson

After a two-year renovation, the Beaux-Arts landmark hotel reopened with modern glass-roofed atriums and a water-purification system (bottles are sealed onsite). jeffersondc.com

Washington, DC Restaurants: Burger, Tap & Shake

  Burger, Tap & Shake: Next door to Jeff Tunks’s upscale District Commons is this counter service spot where he features elevated burgers prepared with a proprietary blend of beef brisket and chuck on house-made buns.
Karen Nicolas, Equinox
Best New Chef 2012

Karen Nicolas, Equinox

Why She Won: Because she has transformed the menu at an established DC restaurant by putting a modern spin on classic American dishes. “I like to see how far I can take different flavors,” she says.

 
Washington, DC Travel Guide: The Passenger
The Passenger

Veteran bartenders and brothers Derek and Tom Brown run this menuless drink destination divided into two distinct spaces: a raucous saloon with a punk-rock sound track (Tom’s realm) and a quiet cocktail club (Derek’s). passengerdc.com.

 

Recipes from Washington, DC Chefs

 

